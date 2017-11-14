Out of the total 32 slots, 29 teams have secured a berth to the FIFA World Cup which will begin from June, 2018 in Russia. The noticeable absentees from the biggest football tournament are Italy and Netherlands. Ahead of the World Cup, we bring you the list of qualified teams and the crucial details about the tournament.

It was a sad Monday evening for football fans across the world when the referee blew his final whistle in the second leg of World Cup qualifier between Italy and Sweden. Sweden managed to hold the star-studded Italian team at San Siro and eventually came out winners on aggregate and Italy was out of the FIFA World Cup that is to held in Russia in 2018. But Italy is not the only top football playing country that will miss the football World Cup, Netherlands also suffered the same fate earlier in October.

The FIFA World Cup 2018 will not be the same without the star power of Italy and Netherlands but there are still several other nations participating in it. The World Cup Qualifiers are coming to a close and out of the 32 teams that are to participate in the football tournament, 29 have secured their berth already. Although the remaining 3 teams are yet to be decided through competitive games, we bring you all the information on the World Cup and qualified teams.

Football’s biggest showdown will commence on June 14, 2018 and the hosts Russia will play the first game against a yet to be decided opponent at Luzhniki Stadium. The inaugural day of the football World Cup will see only one match played while the following days will have at least three games every day throughout the duration of the group stages. The entire tournament will be played across 12 stadiums in 11 cities of Russia.

A large part of the teams has sailed through the World Cup qualification round who will now travel to Russia to take part in the tournament. The groups for the World Cup Russia will be drawn on December 1, 2017 in Moscow by FIFA officials. Here’s the list of qualified teams: