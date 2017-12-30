Five-time World Champion Viswanathan Anand on Saturday established again that he is a force to reckon with third position at the King Salman FIDE World Blitz Championship at Riyadh. On Saturday, the second day of the championship, Anand won five games and drew five. Anand's results shows that old is gold," R.R.Vasudevan, International Chess Arbiter and Chess Coach and who has played with the former World Champion during his younger days was quoted as saying.

Two days after he won the World Rapid Chess Championship, Indian chess Grand Master (GM) and five time World Champion Viswanathan Anand on Saturday established again that he is a force to reckon with third position at the King Salman FIDE World Blitz Championship at Riyadh. World Champion (GM) Magnus Carlsen won the tournament scoring 16 points and followed by Sergey Karjakin with 14.5 points out of the maximum possible 21 points. On Saturday, the second day of the championship, Anand won five games and drew five. His only loss in the championship was to the Russian GM Ian Nepomniachtchi. Curiously Carlsen had lost two games in the championship and won the title well ahead of the others to prove his superiority over competition.

The 48-year old Anand on Saturday presented himself with another world tournament prize as a belated birthday gift after The King Salman World Rapid Championship in Riyadh on Thursday. “It is the rebirth of the ‘lightning kid’ (Anand’s childhood nickname). Despite the presence of several young players, Anand’s results shows that old is gold,” R.R.Vasudevan, International Chess Arbiter and Chess Coach and who has played with the former World Champion during his younger days, told IANS. “It is a phenomenal achievement for the Indian player as he was lagging two points behind he overnight leader. To make up the deficit and enter the top three list is nothing but great,” Vasudevan added.

“My big admiration and respect for Anand for his love and passion for chess, and his willingness to battle again much younger players, one tournament after another. He will go down in history as one of the best to ever grace our beautiful game,” Four-time women’s World chess champion Susan Polgar told IANS. “As for Carlsen his performance on the last day is one to remember. Sheer will and determination! This is why he brings excitement and enthusiasm for chess, not only in Norway, but around the world,” she added.