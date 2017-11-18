The hard-working Indian death over specialist Jasprit Bumrah has worked tremendously to achieve a spectacular body. Bumrah shared a picture of him flaunting his six pack abs which has gone viral on the internet and has earned the pacer a lot of appreciation from the cricket fans around the country.

Flamboyant pacer Jasprit Bumrah has worked his way to the helm of Indian bowling attack where he has asserted his dominance as India’s leading pace bowler alongside the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The 23-year-old’s dedication and hard work is the result he remains on top of his bowling and rarely gets injured despite being a regular fast bowler for the Indian national cricket team. Bumrah gave a glimpse of his tremendous work out regime, in a post on twitter. He shared a picture of him flaunting his six-pack abs.

The current Indian team comprises of some of the fittest cricketers in a generation. With magnificent captain Virat Kohli leading the charge, other players are following suit and Jasprit Bumrah is no stranger. The young fast bowler apart from leading wicket charts for India has now sculpted a superb body. He is the latest to join the likes of Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Manish Pandey in the 6-pack abs club. Bumrah had earlier taken to social media to reveal his intense work out regime. He has raised the bars for all other bowlers weighing in on the importance of gym.

Have a look at the abs:

It takes dedication and hardwork to consistently improve yourself.💪💪 #stayfit #RaiseTheBar A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1) on Nov 17, 2017 at 3:51am PST

This is what it takes to get there:

Strength grows in the moments when you think you can't go on but you keep going anyway. Good session at the gym today. #stayfit #RaiseTheBar 💪💪🏋️‍♂️ A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1) on Nov 14, 2017 at 4:52am PST

Bumrah last plied his trade against New Zealand in the 3-match T20 series which India won 2-1 and the pacer was honoured as the player of the series. He is not a part of the Indian squad which is battling Sri Lanka in the 3-match Test series but has been utilising his time at the gym, gearing up for the limited over series against the Lankans. He has been an integral part of the Indian bowling setup since making his debut and despite having comparatively less experience in his bag he has always proven effective in the death overs, becoming a death bowling specialist with the passage of time.