Naby Keita can be on his way to Liverpool earlier then expected if the club agrees to pay a fee close to £13million. Manchester United are set to announce their first January signing, Arsenal have identified Malcom as a potential replacement for departing Alexis Sanchez. Liverpool are the favourites to land Monaco star Thomas Lemar. Read on to learn the hottest football transfer rumours of the day.

Arsenal superstar Alexis Sanchez remains on top of football transfer headlines after making a substitute appearance in the Carabao Cup Semi-final draw against Chelsea. The Chilean’s future is all but decided, however, Arsenal are delaying the deal due to lack of a proper replacement. Liverpool after losing their main man Philippe Coutinho are chasing Thomas Lemar and have also requested RB Leipzig to let go off Guinean midfielder Naby Keita earlier than decided. The Anfield outfit had agreed on a £58m deal for Kieta in the summer transfer window but now will have to pay more if they have to lure the German club in releasing the player.

Coutinho’s departure has left huge boots to fill at Liverpool and Klopp wants to replace the Brazilian ace before its gets too late. Kieta being an imminent Liverpool player would be a perfect replacement. Arsene Wenger has reportedly identified Brazilian prodigy Malcom as Alexis Sanchez replacement, Lemar is also on the French manager’s radar but he is likely to move to Anfield over the Emirates. The 20-year-old forward has impressed with his pace and skills in the French Ligue 1 for Bordeaux and is being tracked by the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea. Tottenham have planned to tie down sought-after English midfielder Dele Alli.

Here are the all the latest football transfer rumours of the day from the English Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and the French Ligue 1:

1) Arsenal want Brazilian star Malcom to replace Alexis Sanchez

Malcom has taken the French Ligue 1 by storm with impressive performances for Bordeaux. Manchester City are planning to wind up the Alexis Sanchez deal by the next week but Arsenal are reluctant as the club is yet to find a suitable replacement. The £45million-rated Malcom ace has been identified by Wenger as the player he wants to put his trust on after Alexis’ departure. Thomas Lemar remains on the desire list for Arsenal but Liverpool seems to have got an edge in the deal.

2) Liverpool need to pay £13 million more to have Naby Keita in January

Liverpool had agreed a £48 million fee last summer for the RB Leipzig midfielder to secure his services by the end of the current season. Now after Coutinho’s departure, Klopp wants to fast track the existing deal and add back the lost lackluster in the attack. According to German paper Bild, Liverpool will have to pay £13m if they want to sign Keita before the January transfer window closes.

3) Liverpool are the favourites to sign Thomas Lemar

Arsenal and Liverpool are the two top Premier League outfits keen on roping in Thomas Lemar from Monaco. While one wants to replace an already departed Coutinho other wants a smooth transition of frontman role with Sanchez unsettled. The French attacker was on the verge of signing for Arsenal last summer but the move collapsed after both the parties decided to pull out. Lemar refused to move while Arsenal managed to hold on to Sanchez. This season though, Liverpool are in a strong position to sign the wanted attacker who played an integral role in Monaco’s title-winning season in 2016.

4) Tottenham want to tie down Dele Alli on a new contract

Tottenham Hotspur have made moves to offer a new contract with improved wages to club superstar Dele Alli. The English midfielder attracted interest from the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid with his sensational skills in the Premier League. In a bid to keep their prized possession intact, Tottenham have lined up a deal worth £100,000-a-week for Alli. If the deal goes through, he will become one of the top earners at the London club.

5) Zlatan Ibrahimovic can quit Manchester United in January

The top class Swede has failed to cement his place in the Manchester United side after his return from injury. He signed a contract extension for another year after finishing as United’s top scorer last season but has failed to replicate the same form. According to Yahoo Sports, Jose Mourinho is affirm on Romelu Lukaku being his first choice striker which can see Zlatan depart for the MLS or the Chinese Super League.

6) Paulo Dybala heavily linked with Manchester United

Manchester United appears to be the frontline runners in the pursuit of Juventus sensation Paulo Dybala. The Argentine striker has grown highly unsettled in Italy and wants to play a more important role at a big club. According to Express, Jose Mourinho wants Dybala to partner Lukkau in the United attack. Earlier NewsX had reported that Dybala will cost United a staggering £150 million if the deal goes through. Barcelona and PSG are also keen on securing his services.

7) Lucas Moura is set for Manchester United move

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) have given a nod to the transfer and are willing to accept a fee close to £25 million for the Brazilian winger. With Mourinho wanting to add more creativity to his attack, Moura seems to be a genuine contender.

8) Liverpool to bid for Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is likely to leave Borussia Dortmund for China in January but reports suggest Liverpool have also bid for the super forward. The English giants have enough funds after receiving a whopping £142m for Coutinho and are willing to dish out the demanded fee to try and convince the Gabon international.