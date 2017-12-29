Latest football transfer rumours: French star Antoine Griezmann looks set to stay at Atletico Madrid as the Los Rojiblancos are reluctant to sell him to league rivals Barcelona. Manchester United too will have to wait until the end of this season to land the long-term target. Liverpool have identified Dani Ceballos to replace Philippe Coutinho and Arsenal want Riyad Mahrez to Fill in the void if Sanchez leaves.

Manchester United will have to wait until 2018 summer transfer window to land Antoine Griezmann at Old Trafford. The French ace has been a long-term prospect for the Europa league champions as they look to strengthen their attacking prowess and add more creativity up front. However, Atletico Madrid have insisted that the club superstar is set to stay and a new deal for him might be on the cards. Jose Mourinho has also made a move for Paulo Dybala with an initial £60 million bid. Reports also suggest that the Serie A champions have been offered Armenian playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan plus cash deal for the Argentine sensation.

Currently Barcelona and United are both in a tussle to woo the French international but Atletico chief Miguel Angel Gil Marin has ruled out a January exit for Griezmann. He also revealed that the Madrid outfit are set to offer a new bumper deal to convince the player to stay. Talking about the transfer saga on the Spanish television, Gil Marin said, “It is impossible that he (Griezmann) will leave this team before the summer.” Griezmann in an interview before the closing of the 2017 summer window had admitted that he was close to joining the Manchester outfit but eventually ended up at Atletico after manager Diego Simeone convinced him to stay. Reflecting on the move which collapsed last summer, the Atletico chief said, “Last summer we made a great effort well beyond the club’s possibilities and we will do it once again next summer.”

Liverpool in from Dani Ceballos

Jurgen Klopp is moving in for Real Madrid star Dani Ceballos as a replacement to want away attacker Philippe Coutinho. According to reports in Spain, Ceballos is looking out of the Bernabéu due to lack of game time. He has reportedly told his agents to secure a transfer and Liverpool are in a good position to land the former Real Betis playmaker. Klopp is planning to bring in reinforcements as Coutinho looks set to depart and he will plot a January swoop for the Spaniard.



Arsenal want Riyad Mahrez to replace Alexis Sanchez

As club superstar Alexis Sanchez looks set to depart in January or at the end of the season following his contract expiration, the Gunners have reignited interest in Leicester star Riyad Mahrez. According to Algerian outlet Le Buteur, Arsene Wenger is keen on roping in the Premier League winner after failing to secure his services in the previous transfer window. The move could strengthen Arsenal’s hopes in the Europa League after Sanchez’s departure.