Extending support to Majid Khan, who had joined LeT on November 10 and returned back home after 7 days, Bhutia said: "I have already touched base with the J&K Football Association offering him to train with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools in Delhi. I want him to train under my coaches and then we can decide where he stands as a player. I believe he deserves an opportunity and hence, felt best to open the doors for him."

Majid Arshid Khan, a former footballer who is now getting the support of the whole nation for returning home after quitting the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has now garnered the support of the former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia. Stating that he thinks Majid requires a platform to play the game, Bhaichung Bhutia wrote to the Jammu and Kashmir Football Federation offering a training stint to the Kashmiri youth, Majid Khan, who recently returned back to his valley. He had joined militant outfit Lashkar-e- Taiba on November 10 has returned after seven days and is now with the police.

According to a statement released by All India Football Federation (AIFF), former football captain said, "I was very sad to read reports of Majid joining a terrorist organisation. Football has provided solace to many over the years and I felt he requires a platform to play the 'Beautiful game,' again." While speaking Bhaichung Bhutia added that he wants to train Majid under his coaches and see where he stands as a player.

The 40-year-old Padmashree awardee, Bhaichung Bhutia, further added, “I also read that he has been a promising footballer since his childhood and has even won quite many trophies. Once you start kicking the ball again, you never know, your lives may just kick-off again. We want Majid to come back to normal life at the earliest.”

The return of the former footballer back to his valley came in after emotional pleas which were made by Majid’s mother on social media. Majid’s mother had been asking her son to come back to home after he had joined terrorist ranks.