It is no secret that Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar loves to experiment in the kitchen. His love for food and trying new cuisines is what makes him a fantastic cook. On New Year’s Eve, the cricketer turned chef and cooked food for his family and friends. He shared a tweet and a video on his social media account and wrote, “It was a pleasure to cook for my friends on New Year’s Eve. I am glad all of them enjoyed and are still licking their fingers 😜 Hope you all had a great New Year’s Eve as well. Wishing you all a fantastic 2018. Stay blessed always.”

“This is New Year’s barbecue, special barbecue. Whoa! Smell is delicious. As time goes by, it gets better and better,” Tendulkar said in the video,” he added.

Earlier also, the Master Blaster has cooked dinner for his teammates. According to NDTV, back in the 1997-98, at Ajay Jadeja’s house, Sachin Tendulkar is said to have cooked baingan ka bharta for his entire team. The former Indian cricketer is great fan of Japanese food too. He likes to treat his taste buds with sushi and sashimi.

Earlier on Saturday, Sachin tendulkar had shared a picture of him partying with former teammates Yuvraj Singh and Ajit Agarkar on New Year’s Eve. He also posted a video of him playing golf.