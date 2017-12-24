The Pro Wrestling League (PWL) Season 3 auction kicked off in style and witnessed full action on Saturday (December 23) when six teams put up a tough fight to clinch their favourite players to build the team they wanted. Delhi Sultans stealed everybody's attention at the auction when it made the highest bid of Rs 55 lakh for wrestling star Sushil Kumar and created the history. For the first time in PWL; Chinese, French, Hungary, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia and Egypt players became part of the auction. Popular TV Anchor Sahil Khattar conducted the auction of Pro Wrestling League.

Two-time Olympic medal winner Sushil Kumar created history as he received the highest bid to become the costliest player in the Pro Wrestling League season 3 auction. Delhi Sultans bagged him for Rs 55 lakh to get him into the team. On the other side, in foreign players, Georgia’s Petrosivili Geno was bagged for a whopping Rs 50 lakh by Punjab Royals. In Indian Players, the second highest bid was for Vinesh Phogat, who was sold for Rs 40 lakh to UP Dangal followed by Sakshi Malik, Geeta Phogat, Bajrang Punia at Rs 39 lakh, Rs 28 lakh, Rs 25 lakh respectively. Former world champion Hassan Rahimi was bought by Haryana Hammers for Rs 46 lakh. Olympic as well world champion Helen Maroulis was acquired for high pitched bid at Rs 44 lakh by Haryana Hammers. Olympic champion from Russia Soslan Ramonov seized for Rs 38 lakh by Mumbai Maharathi.

In Pro Wrestling League (PWL) Season 3 auction, along with two current Olympic Champion Helen Maroulis and Roslan Ramonov, Rio Olympic’s 10 medal winners were also included. While 3 current world champions including Haji Aliyev, Helen Maroulis, Petroshivli Geno became part of various teams. Besides this, 4 continental champions and more than 20 Olympian wrestlers were included in 6 teams. For the first time in Pro Wrestling League, Chinese, French, Hungary, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia and Egypt players became part of this auction. Popular TV Anchor Sahil Khattar conducted the auction of Pro Wrestling League.

Respective Players of all teams:

Haryana Hammers: Hassan Rahimi (57 kg), Rajnish (65 kg) , Khetik Sabalov (74kg), Rubaljeet Rangi (92 kg) Sumit (125 kg) Sun yanan (50 kg), Sarita Mann (62 kg), Pooja (76 kg)

Mumbai Maharathi: Andrei Yatsenco (57 kg), Soslan Ramonov (65kg), Virdev Gulia, (74 kg) Satyavrat Kadian (92 kg), Satyendra (125 kg), Simi (59 kg), Sakshi Malik (62 kg) , Vascon Cynthia (76kg)

UP Dangal : Rahul Aware (57 kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg), Abdurakhmunov Bekzod (74 kg), Somvir (92kg), Komeil Ghasemi (125 kg), Vinesh Phogat (50 kg), Isulu Tenbekova (57 kg), Geeta Phogat (62 kg), Jainit Namit (76 kg)

Delhi Sultans: Sandeep Tomar (57 kg), Haji Aliyev (65kg), Susheel Kumar (74 kg), Alvaro Aslan (92 kg), Hitendra (125kg), Maroi Mizen (50kg) Sangeeta Phogat (57kg), Monia (62kg), Samar amer Humza (76kg)

Punjab Royals : Utkarsh Kale (57 kg), Bekbulotov Ilias (65kg), Jitendra (74 kg) , Mausam Khatri (92 kg), Petroshivli Geno 125 (kg), Nirmala Devi (50 kg), Puja Dhanda (57 kg), Comba Laroc, (76 kg)

Vir Maratha: Sarwan (57kg), Amit Dhankad (65kg), Praveen Rana (74 kg), Geogey kitov (92 kg), Lewen brienze (125kg) Ritu Phogat (50 kg), Mawra Amri (57 kg), Ritu Malik (62 Kg), Natalaya Varobiva (76kg)