In 2004, George Weah was named in Pele's FIFA 100 - list of the world's greatest living players. Capitalising on the popularity that he enjoyed in his home country and all of Africa, he formed a political party Congress for Democratic Change and began his political journey.

After several failed attempts, the icon of Liberia, George Weah, ultimately won over the masses of his country who in turn elected him as their supreme leader. It wasn’t just a fairytale victory for the legendary footballer rather he had to give his blood, sweat and tears to reach this pinnacle. George Weah unsuccessfully ran for Liberian President in 2005 and then again in 2011 but he finally tasted success in his third attempt in 2017.

Weah had his humble beginnings as he was born in one of the poorest areas in Liberia and due to minimal education that he received, he had to work as a technician for his daily bread and butter. But the Liberian had impeccable talent in his feet which was first identified by Arsene Wenger who brought him to French club Monaco in 1988. After playing a phenomenal breakthrough year in Europe, he was named African Player of the Year in 1989.

After making more than 100 appearances for Monaco, Weah moved to Paris Saint Germain, where he won the Ligue 1 title and became the top scorer of UEFA Champions League in 1994-95. 1995 was an unforgettable year for the Liberian striker as he won his second African Player of the Year award and was crowned FIFA World Player of the Year as well. It did not stop there as in the very same year, he was given Ballon d’Or for his extraordinary achievements in football.

Italian giants AC Milan came calling for George Weah in 1995 where he spent four trophy-laden years winning two Serie A titles and several individual honours. After another successful year, he was named African Player of the Century in 1996. He went on to play for a host of clubs like Chelsea, Manchester City and Marseille before announcing his retirement from the beautiful game in 2003. He also represented Liberia on 69 occasions scoring 22 times.

