After clinching her maiden Hero WPG Tour title of the season last week, rising woman golfer Gursimar Badwal will seek to continue the momentum when she tees up this week for the 10th leg of the tour at the KGA golf course here. Gursimar, who won only the second title of her professional career on the Hero WPG Tour, the first having come last year, will play her first round with Gaurika Bishnoi, who leads the Hero Order of Merit, and Tvesa Malik, who has also won this season.

However, Vani Kapoor, who was not in her elements last week, has skipped the event, while Amandeep Drall is in the fray. Amandeep will play with Trisha Sunil and amateur Pranavi Urs.

Also in the field are Neha Tripathi and Mehar Atwal among the prominent professionals in the 10th leg.

Gaurika, leader on the Hero Order of Merit will have a chance to extend her lead, while Amandeep is second and Vani is third. Gursimar is fourth after a fine effort last week.