Double Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar days after his brawl with wrestler Praveen Rana said that he was ready to face consequences if even one witness comes forward. Sushil Kumar said that he didn’t even meet him (Praveen) after the bout as he had gone to change my dress just for two minutes, and later he was inside the wrestling hall. So how could he hit him?

Days after double Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, other wrestlers had involved in a brawl with rival wrestler Praveen Rana, Sushil Kumar in an interview to a leading daily has said that if even one witness comes forward, he was ready to face the consequences. Following the brawl which took place at Indira Gandhi stadium, wrestler Praveen Rana and his brother Naveen had lodged a written complaint against Sushil Kumar. In his complaint, Praveen Rana said that they (Sushil and other wrestlers) threatened him to kill if he will go the stadium for training. Praveen Rana also mentioned that he was even asked to stay away from wrestling.

Defending himself while speaking to the Times of India, Sushil Kumar said he was ready to face the consequences if even one witness will come forward and say that he had harmed Praveen Rana. Sushil Kumar mentioned that no matter how big his stature is, Hang him if he is guilty. “I didn’t even meet him after the bout as I had gone to change my dress just for two minutes, and later I was inside the wrestling hall. So how could I hit him?” Sushil further questioned.

Sushil Kumar went on and said that Praveen was trying to divert his attention by lodging the FIR against him. “This is unacceptable on his part, as I wasn’t part of the scuffle. But I won’t stoop to his level. I have full faith in our police system. I don’t know who is instigating him. I had no knowledge that a scuffle had broken out between my alleged supporters and Parveen and his brother Naveen. I had no role to play, my conscience is clear. Those were not my supporters,” Sushil Kumar added.

Further speaking to the leading daily, Sushil Kumar said that wrestlers were trying to bodily harm him by indulging in rough grappling. “I felt they wanted to ruin my comeback,” he added. Sushil even mentioned that it was for everyone to notice how Praveen had hit him near his eyes. They wanted to create roadblocks in my successful return to wrestling by harming me,” Sushil Kumar concluded.