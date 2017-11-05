Indian skipper Virat Kohli celebrates his 29th birthday today. The hungry run machine has been phenomenal with the bat this year and has managed to outnumber several records. Apart from being the 3rd highest ODI centurion, he also has the highest runs in ODIs so far in 2017

Magnificent Virat Kohli turns 29 today; the hotshot Indian cricket team skipper is regarded as one of the best batsmen of the generation. The Indian run machine is undoubtedly one of the most consistent and productive cricketers around. Since making his international debut in 2008 against Sri Lanka, he has played 202 ODIs and 60 Test matches for India scoring a whopping 15,631 runs across formats. Apart from being one of the most proficient run-getters, he is a chase master and sits on top of ICC batsmen rankings in both ODIs and T20s.

Though team India failed to gift him a win on Saturday night against New Zealand the celebrations were at peak despite the loss. Indian team players and staff all gathered together to celebrate the birthday of their champion captain. BCCI released a video of the celebrations where Virat could be seen smeared in the cake. In the second T20 game against the Kiwis, Virat added another feather to his already illustrious cap by becoming the 2nd highest run-getter in T20 Internationals. Brendon McCullum is the only cricketer ahead of Virat on the list. He has also shouldered the responsibility of leading the team with grace and led the team to a phenomenal match winning streak of 9 ODIs equalling former captain MS Dhoni’s record of most straight wins as team India’s captain.

Virat has been on an ace run of breaking records one by one, he also surpassed Ricky Ponting’s record of 30 ODI tons. All the batting records which once looked unthinkable are now being smashed singlehandedly by the Indian skipper as he continues to march towards greatness with remarkable grit and class. On his 29th birthday, here’s a look at few extraordinary milestones achieved by Virat Kohli.

18-games unbeaten streak in Test under captain Virat Kohli. India’s longest unbeaten run in Test cricket came under Virat when India defeated England in the 5th Test match at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in December 2016.

Fastest to score 9,000 ODI runs. Virat Kohli achieved the milestone in 194 innings. Less than every other batsman who has scored 9,000 runs in ODIs.

32 ODI centuries. Virat has the 2nd most number of ODI centuries in the world and is second to only Sachin Tendulkar who has 49 ODI tons to his name.

4 double centuries as a captain. Virat has the highest number of double centuries in Test cricket. He has plundered the double centuries against 4 different teams: West Indies, New Zealand, England and Bangladesh. He also is the first player in Test cricket history to score double centuries in 4 consecutive innings.

1460 runs in 2017. Virat Kohli by scaling those awesome numbers with the bat as earned the record of highest runs in a calendar year as a captain.

Fastest to score 1000 ODI runs as a captain. Virat Kohli holds the record of scoring fastest 1000 ODI runs as a captain.

7 bilateral series victories as a captain. Between 2013 to 2017 Virat Kohli has won 7 consecutive bilateral series while leading the team and he holds the record of being the only captain to do so.

18 half centuries in T20s. Virat Kohli holds the record of most number of the fifties in T20s.

Virat Kohli has 20 centuries across formats as a captain; he is third on the list to Australia’s Ricky Ponting (41) and South Africa’s Graeme Smith (33). Virat also has 19 ODI centuries while chasing out of which 17 have come on a winning cause.

Virat Kohli’s 235 against England is the highest individual score by a captain in Tests. He is also the fastest Indian captain to reach 10 Test centuries.

Virat Kohli is the only batsman to hold an average of 50 or more across formats.

Virat Kohli has been an unstoppable phenomenon with the bat which will continue haunting bowlers and records for years to come. Happy Birthday, Virat.