Indian skipper and batting maestro Virat Kohli celebrated his 29th birthday in the Indian dressing room alongside his teammates and coaching staff after a 40-run defeat to New Zealand in the second Twenty20 International played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. Albeit it may not be what one can say a perfect occasion for King Kohli to celebrate his birthday as Team India tasted defeat through the hands of Kiwis, who are currently ICC World No 1 team in T20I rankings. "I thought New Zealand were really good with the bat early on. We didn't take our chances, yes, but at once stage they were looking to get 235-240 and credit to Bumrah and Bhuvi to pull things back," Kohli was quoted as saying after the match.

But India’s most valuable brand and top notch sporting icon’s birthday is certainly what Kohli’s friends, his diehard fan army and colleagues both on and off the field cannot miss as the Indian batting maestro, who newly turned 29 was showered with all praise and affection on his special day. Felicitations for Indian skipper came pouring in from the BCCI as the Indian cricket board took to their official handle on Twitter where they gave Indian cricketers fans a glimpse of the celebration inside the dressing room. Team India gave Kohli a much-deserved cake smashing as the hard-hitting batsmen, who is nicknamed as ‘Chiku’ first became the victim of Hardik Pandya as the Mumbai all-rounder got his much-awaited revenge on the flamboyant batsman.

“Revenge no. 1️⃣ 😂 Happy birthday, skipper- @imVkohli” Hardik Pandya tweeted. Kohli, who guided India to top spot in ICC Test Rankings after taking over as captain for all formats last January then showed gratitude towards his fans and followers for their pleasant birthday greetings.”Thank you, everyone, for all the love and the wishes. God Bless you all,” Virat Kohli tweeted.

