As Team India's charismatic captain and one of the finest batsmen in the world of cricket is celebrating his 29th birthday today, we give you some of the cutest photos of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, a pair who has been successful in keeping their much talked about relation a low key affair along with the words of our captain praising her ‘lady luck’.

Kohli has been graced with Anushka's companionship as a partner, who has helped the Indian skipper for making him the man he is today

Sports and Bollywood can be so synonymous, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma together are perhaps the best blend that can come out from both the worlds. In fact, the adorable couple is a proof that sports and Bollywood can go ‘hand in hand’ and when together, they can set fire to the rain. When it comes to setting benchmarks in terms of couple goals, the heavenly match pairing of Kohli and Anushka will always have an honourable mention in anyone’s list.

Ever since the couple decided to go public, the most cherished pair of Kohli and Anushka have been able to set some major couple goals over the years. Whether it’s the IPL games, ceremonial functions, movie screenings or festive events, both Virat and Anushka had the backing of each other whenever there’s a discussion. In their roughly 4-year old relationship which is still going strong Kohli has been graced with Anushka’s companionship as a partner, who has helped the Indian skipper for making him the man he is today. Even Virat Kohli has been seen praising her ‘lady luck’ Anushka Sharma, as the 29-year old Phillauri actress has taught him a lot of things.

As Team India’s charismatic captain and one of the finest batsman in the world of cricket is celebrating his 29th birthday today, we give you some of the cutest photos of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, a pair who has been successful in keeping their much talked about relation a low key affair along with the words of our captain praising his ‘lady luck’.

“I must thank the lady luck. You have seen me, you know I had no sense before. Ever since the lady has come into my life, she’s taught me a lot of things”.

“I’ve learnt a lot, become more sensible in the last 4 years all because of her. She’s taught me how to be more patient and taught me how to utilise the position you are into the fullest.”

“I have never tried to be someone else. But the flip has been because of her. In England in 2014, Anushka was there in my life, she understood what I was going through so she kept me motivated”

“Her support helped me push through, however bad it was for me. She was a constant in that time. Then Australia happened and I ended up scoring runs, in her presence”

“It was a special thing for both of us because she had also faced so much flak. We were being criticised and people were saying this is what happens when you allow girlfriends on the tour.”

“I thought, “if you don’t think this is right then no one can be in a relationship”. According to you all – either get married or remain single. How can that be?”

“A very big reason behind me not hiding my relationship is Zaheer Khan. Luckily he was one of the first guys I spoke to about this and he said whatever you do don’t try to hide it because you’ll stress yourself.”

“And on top of that, you’re in a relationship, you’re not doing anything wrong”

“I’m actually very grateful that my first interaction about this was with Zak”

“Zaheer told me the right thing to do so I’ve followed it ever since”