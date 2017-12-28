Rahul Dravid had no role to play in getting Hardik Pandya into the Indian team, the U-19 coach said that the ace all-rounder made the most of his skills and talent to secure his spot in the side. He also reckoned that Hardik's unique abilities have made him an integral part of the Indian setup.

Hardik Pandya has become an integral part of the Virat Kohli-led Indian team ever since making his international debut. The sensational all-rounder had a great series against New Zealand but was not at his usual best in the recently concluded Sri Lanka series. He will be rearing to make an impact for his side when India takes on South Africa in the upcoming series. Ahead of the series, Pandya has garnered some appreciation from the former Indian captain and U-19 coach Rahul Dravid who feels the young gun has made the most of his talent and has a long way to go.

Dravid revealed the reason behind Pandya’s inclusion in the Indian side and reckoned that it was not because of him that Pandya made it. Contradicting the longstanding beliefs that the former Indian captain was the force behind Hardik’s rise, he said, “Hardik came into the team because of himself. He is the one who has put in the performances and he is the one who has that x-factor. When you are a fast bowling all-rounder in India, there aren’t many to compete with and that’s the reality.”

He also gave his assessment of Pandya’s rare capabilities which have played a significant role in cementing his place in the Indian team. Not many can bowl and bat equally well as Pandya, time and again the Mumbai Indians prodigy has justified his place by producing magnificent performances with the bat as well as the ball. “If you are a batsman or a spin bowler in the country, it’s tough because there are a lot of people you compete with, if you are a fast bowling all-rounder, you can count on the fingers of one hand, said Dravid.

Dravid also revealed how Hardik capitalised on Vijay’s absence to break into the Indian squad. The selectors were keen on trying a fast bowling all-rounder with Vijay Shankar and Stuart Binny in fray but Shankar got injured and missed out. After his sidelining, Pandya was roped in for the job and he donned the role. “I remember in Chennai, even from that time, this thought was there that we need to identify fast-bowling all-rounder in future, Vijay Shankar, Stuart Binny played that role. Hardik Pandya got that opportunity when Vijay got injured and didn’t come to Australia and he (Hardik) grabbed it with both hands. He bowled quick and batted beautifully at Brisbane. When we were 46 for six, he got 79 and credit to him, he has grabbed it. Sometimes you know, sometimes it can happen with certain roles and specifics that people do get fast-tracked because the opportunity exists, Dravid remembered.