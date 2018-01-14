Tottenham's goal machine Harry Kane plundered yet another record with a sensational performance against Everton in the Premier League. The striker bagged a brace to leave behind Teddy Sheringham and become the club's record Premier League goal scorer with 98 strikes to his name.

Tottenham dismantled Everton 4-0 in their Premier League clash on Saturday with striker Harry Kane smashing another record with his goal scoring might. With yet another scintillating display at the Wembley, Kane netted twice in the win to become the club’s all-time top scorer in the Premier League. He scored his 98th goal in the 59th minute to leave behind Teddy Sheringham’s previous club record of 97 strikes. With the win, Mauricio Pochettino’s men sit on the 5th spot in the table with 44 points from 23 games.

Kane earlier this season broke legendary Alan Shearer’s record for most Premier League goals in a calendar year by bagging 39 goals in 2017 for Spurs. He also piped Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to finish as the highest scorer in 2017 across competitions. Now he has added another feather to his already illustrious Tottenham career by smashing club record of highest goals by an individual. Kane bagged a brace against Everton to put his side on the front seat after Korean ace Son Heung-Min opened the scoring in the first half. Son then assisted Kane with a superb cross which was convincingly converted by Kane who made an excellent run forward to put it past the opponent keeper.

Kane equalled Sheringham’s record with the second goal and outclassed it just twelve minutes later with a close-range effort against Jordan Pickford to add the third for Tottenham. It was yet another attacking masterclass from Pochettino’s men who have been in a fine form across competitions. Christian Eriksen put the last nail in the coffin in the 81st minute by scoring the final goal for the north London outfit. Apart from becoming the club top scorer, Harry Kane owned another record on a historic day as he became the only third player after Thierry Henry and Alan Shearer to have scored 20 or more goals in the English top flight for four continuous seasons. Henry did it five times while Shearer scored over 20 goals in 4 straight Premier League campaigns.

Son Heung-min also enjoyed a phenomenal outing and was heavily involved in the build play for his side. He was clearly the best Tottenham player on the pitch and finished the game with one goal and assist to his name. Manager Pochettino hailed Kane after his goalscoring heroics in the game and reckoned the striker will break all records in England.

Very proud to become @Spursofficial's all time leading @premierleague goalscorer! More to come… ⚽ 👍 pic.twitter.com/qWfvH4qYjH — Harry Kane (@HKane) January 13, 2018

“He’s such a talented player, so professional and I’m very happy. He deserves all the credit and the praise. This way, he’s going to break all the records in the Premier League and in England,” Pochettino told BT Sport.

“It’s something I’m very proud of but it’s on to the next one, we’ve got to keep going, these boys are great, they set me up and we’ve got to keep going and winning games. Hopefully, I’ll keep scoring, said a modest Harry Kane who looks poised to scale new landmarks in the coming year after starting 2018 on a brilliant note like the previous year.