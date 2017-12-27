Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have been an integral part of the IPL outfit Royal Challengers Bengaluru for years now but their retention is not yet certain in the RCB camp for the IPL 2018. According to reports, RCB has not yet finalised the names of the players they want to keep intact.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have treasured their illustrious trio of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers for years now and they have consistently delivered for the Indian Premier League (IPL) outfit despite failing to prompt them to a league triumph. As the IPL auction inches close, reports have emerged that RCB is not yet certain on retaining the trio. Virat Kohli has been among the few players who has spent all his IPL days with a single team, he has gone on from starting off as a youngster to donning the captainship responsibilities of the star-studded team.

However, Bengaluru is not very keen on retaining the Indian captain. He has been one of the most integral members of the RCB top order and has formed a formidable partnership with Gayle and de Villiers scoring runs consistently and also steering the ship alone in cases. According to an Ahmedabad Mirror report, teams such as Royal Challengers Bangalore face a big dilemma in retaining their top players such as Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, thanks to a change in the new IPL retention policy manual released by BCCI. The new retention policy by the IPL Governing Council under the BCCI stated that every franchise will be able to retain a maximum of five players; it also added that each of the sides will be given a spending budget of Rs 80 crores to form a squad. The twist in the tale was that “The deduction from the salary purse in case of retention will be determined on the basis of guideline price or actual price (whichever is higher).”

The guideline price is usually lower than the actual price. RCB was getting the services of Virat for Rs 15 crore (Actual price) but the amount deducted from their kitty was only Rs 12 crore (Guideline price). The same was happening in the case of AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle. But the IPL GC has now clarified that the retention price which will be deducted would be the highest of the actual and the guideline price. If the players are not satisfied with their wages they can also opt for going into the auction.

In the current scenario if RCB decides to go for AB, Gayle and Kohli they might have to fork out close to a whopping 36 crore which is almost 40% of the total players buying budget. If they go ahead with the retentions it will be a tough task for the RCB administration to collect a squad of 20 members.

Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals will also mark their returns in the next IPL season. The yellow outfit looks poised to retain MS Dhoni who is expected to don the captainship role once again for the team he lifted two IPL trophies with.