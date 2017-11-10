Spanish international Jordi Alba has started enjoying a Neymar-less Barcelona as the Brazilian's departure from the Catalan giants to PSG gives him many opportunities to orchestrate his side's attack with talisman Lionel Messi. "I have more space to run into and honest, for me, it's much better,” Jordi Alba was quoted as saying.

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba believes that Neymar’s world record transfer to PSG from the Catalonia hasn’t left a void for the La Liga giants as the 2012 UEFA Euro Winner with Spain is enjoying his role more since the Brazilian star left his side. “He is a great player who, due to his circumstances or feelings or thoughts, decided to leave,” Alba told Mundo Deportivo.”In the end, there are still many more guys who can do a good job and I am delighted with the people there,” he added. Alba asserted that ever since Neymar was transferred to Ligue 1 giants PSG from Barcelona, the world’s most expensive transfer till has left with ‘more space’ for the left back that he can cover on the pitch.

“As I said before, I have more space to run into and honest, for me, it’s much better,” Jordi Alba was quoted as saying. Alba has regained confidence in his confidence as he feels much more comfortable which he displays in every match. “I have regained confidence. With more space on the left I am very comfortable and that is demonstrated in the field. I’m enjoying it in a way I haven’t for a long time,” Alba reckoned. The Spanish international thinks this extra opportunity that makes him to dart forward gives him a chance to pair up with Messi as the Barca talisman is playing in a more central role these days. “Understanding the best in the world is very easy,” said the Spanish left-back before praising Messi.

“His left foot is quite good for me,” Alba said. While flattering the little magician, Alba revealed that he and Messi have always supported each other. The former Sevilla defender added that its a privilege to play with the Argentine international. “Since I arrived, we have always looked at each other. It is a privilege to play with him and I hope there are much more passes and connections,” he added.