On Tuesday Mohun Bagan club director Debasish Dutta asserted that his club will name new coach overnight and by tomorrow noon the Kolkata based club will send in the name of the new coach through the press release. "He (Sanjoy Sen) came to me after the game and told me he wanted to quit. We will decide overnight and by tomorrow noon we will send in the name of the new coach through press release," Dutta was quoted as saying.

Mohun Bagan club director Debasish Dutta on Tuesday promised to name the new coach to replace previous incumbent Sanjoy Sen by Wednesday afternoon. Minutes after Sen announced his resignation, stating it is the end of the road for him and he does not have the mentality to continue after a string of poor results, Dutta told reporters that there would be no practice on Wednesday, and before the green and maroon players take the field the day after, the new coach will be named. “He (Sanjoy Sen) came to me after the game and told me he wanted to quit. We will decide overnight and by tomorrow noon we will send in the name of the new coach through press release,” Dutta said. Mohun Bagan unceremoniously went down 1-2 to lowly Chennai City FC in an I-League encounter at their club ground here on Tuesday despite the visitors going down to 10-men in the first half.

Immediately after the match, Sen said he had decided to part ways with the club after a fruitful three-year association. “I am not complaining. Across the world these things happen. It is a personal decision and I conveyed it to the club officials and the players,” he said at the post match press conference. “I’ll go back to lead a normal family life, have ‘adda’ with my friends and watch football from the comfort of my home,” the I-League winning coach added. While the media interaction was on, stones were being flung around from the gaps of the gallery towards the area where Sen was seated. Asked if he was spat at by aggrieved spectators after the match near the players’ tunnel, Sen said: “Yes. I don’t mind all this. If I had been outside Kolkata I would have felt bad. But I am used to these kind of reactions from the ‘Maidan’.

“Mohun Bagan are currently placed at the fifth position on the I-League table with just two wins from seven matches. Although the green and maroon brigade won the bragging rights in the Kolkata derby against arch-rivals East Bengal on December 3, their performances have gone downhill since then. Tuesday’s result saw the former champions stretch their winless run to four games after three home draws against Shillong Lajong FC, Neroca FC and Indian Arrows.