On Friday, Shillong Lajong FC jumped to the fourth spot after playing a goalless draw against Chennai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the Hero I-League. Lajong forward Abdoulaye Koffi attempted a goal early in the 4th minute but only managed to send the ball straight into the arms of Chennai City's goalkeeper Uros Poljanec. With the goalless draw, Lajong leapfrog Mohun Bagan to the fourth spot with 11 points.

Shillong Lajong FC played a goalless draw against Chennai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium but jumped to the fourth spot in the Hero I-League on Friday. Lajong’s best chance came in the 77th minute but Alen Deory was denied by the cross-bar. Going into the match, Chennai City FC had to replace the suspended midfielder Pradeep Mohanraj with Charles Anandraj Lourdusamy while Shillong Lajong’s Kenstar Kharshong filled in for defender Juho Oh. Both teams looked for an early advantage as the match kicked off. Lajong were more offensive as they mounted the pressure on Chennai City right from the very first minute of play. However, despite dominating the ball possession for most of the game Chennai City’s defences refused to cave in against the host team.

Lajong forward Abdoulaye Koffi attempted a goal early in the 4th minute but only managed to send the ball straight into the arms of Chennai City’s goalkeeper Uros Poljanec. Chennai City replied in the sixth minute with a shot by Pandiyan Srinivasan which was saved easily by Lajong goalkeeper Phurba Tempa. At the end of the first half, neither of the two teams could open the deadlock but Lajong’s Laurence Doe earned himself a yellow card after a foul on Jean Michael Joachim. The second half progressed into a fast pace game as both teams were trying desperately to gain the upper hand. Lajong replaced midfielder Redeem Tlang with Samuel Lalmuanpuia. Defender Laurence Doe was replaced by Aiban after the former injured himself following a collision with Chennai forward Murilo.

Chennai City’s best opportunity came in the 71st minute when Joachim nearly scored what would have been a winning goal for the team. However, in the 77th minute, Lajong’s hopes of victory were dashed when a well-timed kick by Alen Deory hit the crossbar. With the goalless draw, Lajong leapfrog Mohun Bagan to the fourth spot with 11 points and Chennai City topple Indian Arrows to the eighth spot with as many points.