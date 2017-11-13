Just hours before birth of Cristiano Ronaldo's fourth child, aspiring model Natacha Rodrigues made a stunning revelation that the footballer cheated on his pregnant girlfriend with her. She added that she has no regrets about the relationship but hopes the Real Madrid forward is now being faithful to his girlfriend.

Aspiring model and reality TV star Natacha Rodrigues on Saturday alleged that Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo cheated on his partner Georgina Rodrigues with her when the former was pregnant. The revelation came hours before the footballer became a father for the fourth time after girlfriend Georgina delivered a baby girl Alana Martina. “I knew he had a girlfriend but we became friends, there was trust between us, a bond. He was a lovely person and after messaging for so long it was amazing to be with him. Our night together was special. But afterwards I told him I was going on a Portuguese reality show and he told me not to do it. By the time I came out he’d blocked me. Now I think he just used me for sex. I don’t have regrets because being with him was like a dream come true but I feel betrayed,” a heartbroken Natacha said in an interview with The Sun.

Natacha further went on to say that she is hoping Ronaldo is being faithful to Georgina. “I hope he is being faithful to Georgina now. He told me the night we made love that I was the only one and he’d never done this to her before. At the time I believed him.”Meanwhile, Ronaldo has shared a picture of his newborn on micro-blogging site Twitter. “Alana Martina has just been born! Both Geo and Alana are doing great. We are all very happy,” the 32-year-old posted. Georgina Rodrigues is half-Spanish and half-Argentinian and had revealed in August that she was preparing for the arrival of Alana Martina while eating a strict Mediterranean diet.

The Portuguese international became the father to twins Eva and Mateo earlier in June reportedly through surrogacy. He also has a son Cristiano Junior from a previous relationship.

Take a look at the picture daddy Cristiano Ronaldo shared on Twitter after the arrival of his daughter into the world: