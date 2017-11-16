Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that their prolific striker and new No 10 Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be making his comeback after a career-shattering ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injury before the end of this year. The Special One also called Ibrahimovic an angry lion who is eager to make his return.

If you’re a fan of the Red Devils then Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has dropped the biggest news of the year by updating the fans about the much-anticipated return of their charismatic striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic. After dropping a series of hints in his previous press conferences about the return of the Swedish living legend, Mourino has confirmed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will grace the monumental Old Trafford stadium before the end of this year which means, the former PSG star is expected to headline United’s December fixtures.

The Manchester United manager also slammed the England national team and his Premier League rivals who criticised defender, Phil Jones. The 36-year-old earlier went through a career-shattering injury when he tore his is anterior cruciate ligament in April and as a result he missed out United’s UEFA Europa League Final against Ajax in May. In response to his career-threatening injury, the prolific striker made a brilliant recovery from the ACL injury and is said to be fully fit later in December. Speaking about Ibra’s return to Manchester United, the Special One heaped praise for the former Inter and Milan striker and said Zlatan is an angry lion.

“He is a lion, he is a fighter,” Mourinho told Sky Sports in between the reports that were spreading relating Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba, who also tops the long list of absentees in the Manchester United squad. “I think that is a good description of him, he has the anger all the time and that’s the reason why he’s almost coming back,” Mourinho was quoted as saying. “As we expect, he’s reduced the timing of his recovering and, as we were saying a few weeks ago, he will be back in 2017, which is a magnificent recovery,” he added.