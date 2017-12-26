Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith, cricketer Shahid Afridi and Virendra Sehwag along with other senior players, will be playing Ice Cricket T20 in Switzerland from February 8-9, 2018. The two-day T20 event in St. Moritz will be Smith’s first since featuring in the Masters Champions League in February 2016. The other big names confirmed are Mohammad Kaif, Shoaib Akhtar, Mahela Jayawardene, Lasith Malinga, Michael Hussey, Jacques Kallis, Daniel Vettori, Nathan McCullum, Grant Elliot, Monty Panesar and Owais Shah.

Afridi has been playing regular cricket since his retirement while Sehwag, focussed more on commentary. VJ Sports the organizers have assured that the event has the approval of International Cricket Council (ICC). Along with the red-ball, Players will be using the traditional cricketing gear. They will also wear sports shoes instead of spikes. All the matches will be played on a matting pitch. Players are also prepared for the temperatures which can dip to as low as -20 degree Celsius at night.

Former South Africa captain Smith said, “I don’t know what to expect but I am really excited to play in a beautiful part of the world. I hope the event is a huge success, there are a lot of brilliant cricketers involved. I have played against all these guys in international cricket. It will be nice to spend some quality time with them and put up a good show with the cricket.”