Mahendra Singh Dhoni has embraced a lot of criticism lately this year and has been called out by the cricket critics who believe that its time the former Indian captain should hang his boots. However, despite all the objections, Dhoni has continued to answer his doubters with his immense contribution to the team’s cause with the bat and the gloves. He remains one of the sharpest cricketing brains in world cricket and his invaluable. After getting the backing from his captain, coach and selector, Dhoni has found latest support from teammate Rohit Sharma.

While the so-called critics keep questioning Dhoni’s place in the team. The whole Indian cricket team remains firm on the fact that he remains one of the strongest pillars of the team. Rohit Sharma has now come out and expressed his views on the criticism Dhoni is being subjected to despite performing well in the limited-overs format. “I am shocked that this question is being raised. If you look at the recent performances, I don’t understand why people are still talking about it. It is not about whether he will be part of the 2019 World Cup, his recent form has been good. “I am shocked that this question is being raised. If you look at the recent performances, I don’t understand why people are still talking about it. It is not about whether he will be part of the 2019 World Cup, his recent form has been good,” he was quoted as saying by India Today.

“It is too far off and we should focus on what is happening now. He bats at No. 6 and does not get to play as many balls as some of us at the top of the order,” he added. Dhoni finished the T20 series as the fourth highest run scorer with 83 runs from 3 innings. He played a superb late cameo of 39* to steer India to a good total of 180 runs in the second T20. He also became only the second wicket-keeper after Pakistan’s Kamran Akmal to effect 200 stumpings in T20s.

Ahead of the South Africa tour, Indian chief selector MSK Prasad on Sunday heaped praises on him and said that he is one of the best wicket-keepers in the world. “I think MS Dhoni still remains the No 1 wicket-keeper in the world and day in and day out we have been saying this. In the current T20 series (against Sri Lanka), the stumpings he has effected and caught-behind he has taken are phenomenal, said Prasad.

Dhoni was also backed by Indian cricket team’s coach Ravi Shastri who slammed his critics for continuously putting him under the scanner. “We are not stupid. I have been watching this sport for the last 30-40 years. We know, at this age, he (Dhoni) can beat players aged 26. People who talk forget that they played the game. If they look at themselves in the mirror and ask the question ‘what they were at the age of 36?’ would they have run two runs faster? But the time they finish two, this guy will run three. Then he has won only two World Cups and averages only 51. Till today you don’t have a wicket-keeper to replace him in the one-day team,” assessed Shastri about Dhoni’s position in the team.

Dhoni has not been in best of his touch in past few years but has still performed consistently for his side. He has scored 788 ODI runs in 22 innings with an exceptional average of 60.61. He has plundered 6 fifties and a century in the process with 134 being his highest individual score. If compared to other Indian batsmen, he certainly plays fewer deliveries than the top order batsmen but has performed despite the lack of batting time. He has been in stellar touch in T20Is as well with 252 runs in 12 innings at a brilliant average of 42.