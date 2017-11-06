Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag was so impressed with Kiwi batsman Ross Taylor's Hindi tweets that he ended up asking Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) for an Aadhaar card for the Kiwi batsman. But unfortunately, the New Zealander is not eligible for it since he is not a resident of India.

The banter started when Sehwag who is known for his wit focused on phonetic resemblance of Taylor's name with tailor (darji)

Kiwi batsman Ross Taylor is yet to get to a game for New Zealand in the ongoing T20 series and seems to be utilising his time sharpening his Hindi language skills and of course by engaging in hilarious conversation with former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag. The banter started when Sehwag who is known for his wit focused on phonetic resemblance of Taylor’s name with tailor (darji). “Well played @RossLTaylor Darji ji . Great effort after handling the pressure of Diwali orders. #indvsnz,” Sehwag had posted on micro-blogging site.

Continuing the banter, the Kiwi batsman took to Instagram on Sunday and posted a picture of himself sitting in front of a closes tailor shop and wrote, “@virendersehwag #Rajkot mein match k baad, #darji (Tailor) Ki dukaan band. Agli silai #Trivandrum mein hogi… Zaroor Aana. #India #IndvNZ.” Impressed by Taylor’s Hindi prowess Virender Sehwag recommended his name to UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) for Aadhaar card. Now we all know whosoever handles UIDAI’s Twitter account has a sharp presence of mind and they replied, “Language no bar. Resident status is what matters.”

This is not the first time UIDAI has come with a witty reply. Earlier, a Twitter user had asked them if Ravana was eligible for Aadhaar number, to which they had replied that he was not since he was not an Indian citizen. Coming back to ongoing India-New Zealand series, Kiwis and hosts will be clashing with each other in the final Twenty20 International match to seal the series at the Greenfield International Stadium. While India took the lead beating the visitors at Feroz Kotla Stadium in New Delhi in Ashish Nehra’s farewell game, New Zealand equalised the series by winning the second T20 in Rajkot. Now, it would be interesting to see if Ross Taylor gets the chance to play in the finale which promises to be exciting.