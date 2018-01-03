Cricket South Africa on the forthcoming India Vs South Africa bilateral series has released a teaser video ahead of the series promoting a friendly cricketing spirit which is an absolute contrary to another promotional video released earlier by a broadcasting channel in India titled 'hisaab 25 saal ka'. The new video by Cricket South Africa says that the Test series between the two nations will always be known as the freedom series.

Cricket is the most followed sport in India and when it comes to big tournaments, the aggressiveness of Indian fans is beyond comparisons. As Team India prepares to take on South Africa on their homeland, cricket fans in India are waiting for the biggest cricket tournament so far in 2018. Since the stakes are high, broadcasting channels in order to generate interest and promote the series had released a short video showing that India will take its 25 year’s of revenge when it lost the series there. While Indian video shows an aggressive sporting spirit in promo titled ‘hisaab 25 saal ka’, a new promotional teaser by Cricket South Africa shows a completely different picture by projecting India Vs South Africa tournament as a freedom series saying, ‘the Test series between the two nations will always be known as the freedom series’.

Taking a different view on India Vs South Africa series, the video released by Cricket South Africa shows India South Africa history and how the two nations were connected for years, starting from Mahatma Gandhi’s times. Rather than generating an aggressive and revengeful spirit, the video connects with people hearts and promote a friendly spirit. With old footages showing Mother Teresa, Mahatma Gandhi to clips from past matches, the video says, ‘In honour of South Africa India shared history to win freedom through non-violence the Test series between these two great nations will forever be known as the freedom series.

Previously, in order to promote the forthcoming India tour of South Africa, the official broadcaster of the India Vs South Africa tour, released a video which showed Indian fans waiting for the moment to take the 25-year-old revenge from South Africa. Titled ‘Hisaab 25 saal ka’, the video shows aggressive Indian fans waiting for the moment to see India thrashing South Africa on their homeland as the team has never won a test series since 1992. Take a look at this promotional video.