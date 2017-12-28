Indian cricket team are geared up for their next assignment against the Proteas as Virat Kohli gets back to usual business. The man who has been garnering all the headlines for his grand marriage with Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma will be travelling with only one aim in mind, to floor South Africa on their own turf. The captain with his better half and the rest of the team left for South Africa late on Wednesday from Mumbai. After enjoying a short break after the tiring Sri Lanka series, the players looked re-energized and fresh. India is scheduled to play three Tests, six One-Day Internationals (ODI) and three Twenty20 Internationals against South Africa with the first Test beginning on January 5 in Cape Town.

India have opted for a balanced squad for the crucial tour and are determined to prove their mettle in South Africa. Both Captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri were optimistic about the team’s chances to rewrite history with a maiden triumph against the hosts. Kohli also highlighted the fact that he is aware of the lack of overseas experience but reckoned that every tour is a potential chance for the side. “We as a team are feeling very confident, in terms of the balance the side has and the kind of cricket we’ve been playing. Of course, we haven’t played in (overseas) conditions, apart from the ICC Champions Trophy (in England). Every tour is a chance,” Kohli said while addressing the press on Wednesday evening.

Kohli who was on a break following India’s Test triumph against Sri Lanka due to his marriage said that it was a phase very important for him and will always remain close to his heart. “I was away for something which is much more important. That is a period that will always remain special for both of us. Switching back to cricket is not difficult at all because it is in my blood like it is for every other team member and the team management as well,” he told the media.

Virat however, has now readied himself for the upcoming tour and believes that the team is capable of pulling off a historic victory and are going to express themselves on the crucial tour. Meanwhile, coach Ravi Shastri also backed his side to perform in the testing conditions. “The conditions will be testing, but this one-and-a-half year will define this Indian cricket team, and the whole team is aware of that. With tours of South Africa, Australia and England coming up in the next year-and-a-half, all I can say is this will be a better cricket team after those 18 months, he told reporters.

India Test Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Parthiv Patel, Jasprit Bumrah

India ODI Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur