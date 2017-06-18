Roughed up in their first encounter, Pakistan on Sunday faces the ardent task against India in the final match of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy 2017 cricket tournament slated to be played at The Oval in London.

Both the teams have met once this year in Champions Trophy with India winning the game against Pakistan with a huge margin of 124 runs.

Defending champions India heads into the big final with an astounding track record of 8-2 over arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC events conducted globally over the years.

In all ICC tournaments including the ODI World Cup, Champions Trophy and the World Twenty20, the sub-continental rivals have met 15 times with India emerging victorious on 12 occasions. Pakistan has won twice while one match ended in a tie.

The high octane match between India and Pakistan will be a treat for the cricketing fans touted to be an interesting combat between Indian skippers Virat Kohli’s batting unit versus Sarfraz Ahmed’s upbeat bowlers.

Here is the live blog of the CL2017 final between India and Pakistan

01: 20 PM IST | Hello and a very warm welcome to the live blog of the final match of Champions Trophy 2017 played between the arch-rivals India and Pakistan at the famous Oval stadium in London.