Indian cricket team defeated Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I of the three-match series by 5 wickets to register a clean sweep against the visitors. The victory propelled India to the second spot in the ICC T20 rankings as now they sit below only Pakistan in the rankings. They have now tour-washed the Lankans winning the trio of Test, ODI and T20 series. The hosts registered comprehensive victories in the first two T20s, winning by massive margins of 93 and 88 runs respectively. The triumph was not as grand as the last ones but enough to hammer Lanka’s hopes of securing the maiden win in the T20 series.

India restricted Sri Lanka to 135/7 after putting them to bat. The hosts then overcame the loss of early wickets to overhaul the target with four balls to spare. Pacers Dushmantha Chameera and Dasun Shanaka bagged two wickets each for Sri Lanka. Chasing a modest target, India did not enjoy a great start as openers Lokesh Rahul and Rohit Sharma departed in quick succession. Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey then added 42 runs between them in 36 deliveries to bring the Indian innings back on track. The visitors struck back when Iyer was run out thanks to an excellent piece of fielding by Akila Dananjaya in the 14th over.

India (119) were ranked fourth in the table, behind Pakistan (124), West Indies (120) and New Zealand (120). But a win against Si Lanka in the final ODI meant Rohit Sharma’s team finish the year with the 2nd rank in T20s and ODIs. The Men in Blue hold the top spot in the ICC Test rankings. The comprehensive tour triumph will provide India significant boost ahead of the all-important South Africa tour which begins on January 5 next year.

Here are top 5 T20 sides after India’s victory against Sri Lanka

Pakistan: 124

India: 120

West Indies: 120

New Zealand: 120

England: 119

“They came and did what they were expected to do. Looking very much forward to South Africa. Would like to reiterate the home season we’ve had. Never easy, no matter what conditions you play in. You have to go and get the win. Since we started playing against Australia at home, we started doing things right. There were few hiccups in the middle. Games like Dharamsala which taught us a lot. As a batting unit too, we were challenged at different times, but the way we came back was very good,” said India’s stand-in captain after lifting his first trophy as a captain.

Team India will now travel to South Africa next year with captain Virat Kohli returning back to business. The crucial series will begin with 3-match Test series followed by 6-match ODI series and three T20s.

Here are the Indian squads for the South Africa tour

India Test Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Parthiv Patel, Jasprit Bumrah

India ODI Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur