“The Indian Cricket Team will travel to Ireland to play two T20Is prior to their tour of England in July. The two T20Is will be held in Dublin on June 27 and June 29,” the BCCI announced in a statement. India last toured Ireland in 2007 when they played an One-day International (ODI) at Belfast, which the visitors won by nine wickets (D/L method). India have played Ireland just once in the T20I format when the two sides met in Nottingham during the 2009 ICC World T20.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has recently announced that the men in blue are all set to play over 80 international matches as a part of their FTP for the period between 2019 to 2023. Also, the Indian team will be hosting Afghanistan in their first ever Test match after getting the Test status earlier this year.

The match will be played in the year 2019 and is set to be a historic match for sure. In addition to this, India will also be hosting the 2023 edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup. Also, they will host the next edition of the ICC Champions Trophy as well. Now, another news report published in Cricket Europe confirms that the Indian team will be touring Ireland for a couple of matches in summer of 2018.