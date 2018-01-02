India vs South Africa complete schedule and fixtures: Test match, One day and T20 date, India time and venues

Team India is all set to take on South Africa in its first big challenge of 2018. The past year has been a fruitful one for Virat Kohli led Indian cricket team. But after thrashing Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka on its homeland, it's now time for the Indian cricket to take the challenge on South African pitches. Here is India vs South Africa complete schedule and fixtures for Test match, One day and T20 date, India time and venues.

With expectations already being on an upper level, Virat Kohli led Team India South Africa tour is going to be team's first big test in the Year 2018, stakes are high too. Indian cricket fans are having high hopes from the skipper too as this will be his first tournament after he tied the know with Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma in December 2017. The world be eyeing Virat Kohli's performance and how he will be spearheading team India in South Africa. So as Team India prepares itself for the big challenge, here is the complete schedule and fixtures of India vs South Africa matches.

India Vs South Africa Test Series

India vs South Africa, 1st Test, January 5-9

Newlands, Cape Town, from 2PM onwards

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, January 13-17

SuperSport Park, Centurion, from 1:30PM onwards

India vs South Africa, 3rd Test, January 24-28

The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, from 1:30PM onwards

India Vs South Africa ODI series

1st ODI, Feb 1, 4:30 PM, Kingsmead, Durban.

2nd ODI, Feb 4, 1:30 PM, SuperSport Park, Centurion.

3rd ODI, Feb 7, 4:30 PM, Newlands, Cape Town.

4th ODI, Feb 10, 4:30 PM, The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

5th ODI, Feb 13, 4:30 PM, St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth.

6th ODI, Feb 16, 4:30 PM, SuperSport Park, Centurion.

India Vs South Africa Twenty20 series