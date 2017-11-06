India and New Zealand will play the series decider 3rd T20I at the Green Field Stadium in Trivandrum on Tuesday, November 6. The match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports network and can be streamed online on Hotstar.com and Hotstar app

India will take on New Zealand in the 3rd and final T20I at the Green Field Stadium in Trivandrum on Tuesday, November 7. The 3-match series which is currently levelled 1-1 is expected to be a nail-biting encounter with both India and New Zealand rearing to claim the series. India after winning the first India and New Zealand will lock horns in the third and final T20I at the Greenfield International T20 battle in Feroz Shah Kotla comfortably was thrashed by New Zealand in the second encounter as the Indian blowers failed to dash out their best. Colin Munro blasted 109(58) and Martin Guptill 45(41) to help New Zealand post a strong 196/2 on board. India’s chase was struck early by Trent Boult who sent back Rohit and Dhawan inside 2 overs. Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni’s efforts went in vain as the required run rate got better of them.

India failed to execute the plans with both ball and the bat and New Zealand capitalising on the opportunity equalised the series. With the game, international cricket would return to the state of Kerala at the Green Field International Stadium. However, rain can play spoilsport in Kerala which might disappoint the fans who are ready with their match day tickets. Virat Kohli and his men scalped the ODI series by winning two straight matches after being floored in the first ODI. India would be expected to repeat their ODI triumph and clinch series with a victory in the must-win encounter.

Debutant Mohammed Siraj who made his international debut after veteran Ashish Nehra’s retirement didn’t have a fruitful debut and would look to improve his performance in the upcoming game. New Zealand meanwhile, proved that the all-round balance in their side makes them a comprehensive T20 outfit. Expect fireworks when India and New Zealand collide at the Green Field Stadium.

Here is everything you need to know about the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium in Trivandrum.

When and where is the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 match?

India will take on New Zealand in the 3rd T20 encounter at the Green Field Stadium in Trivandrum on Tuesday, November 7.

What time is the 3rd T20 match between India and New Zealand?

India and New Zealand will play the 3rd T20I at the Green Field International Stadium on Tuesday from 7:00 PM IST, the toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 match?

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I will be broadcasted live on Hotstar.com and Hotstar android/iOS app.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 match? Which Channel will air the match live?

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I encounter will be telecasted live on Star Sports network in India.

What are the squads for India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match?

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ashish Nehra.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Trent Boult, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips (wk).