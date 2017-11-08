Team India coach Ravi Shastri had nothing but absolute praise for Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah as India defeated the Kiwis in the third and final Twenty20 International (T20I) played at the Greenfield International Stadium on Tuesday night. "Outstanding temperament from Bumrah. He's shown he's got all the tools of the trade. But importantly, what he's shown that he's a thinking bowler," Shastri said.

India coach Ravi Shastri heaped praise on pacer Jasprit Bumrah after India defeated New Zealand in the third and final Twenty20 International (T20I) here on Tuesday. Bumrah produced a superb performance with figures of 2/9 in his two overs as India won by six runs to clinch the three-match series 2-1. “Outstanding temperament from Bumrah. He’s shown he’s got all the tools of the trade. But importantly, what he’s shown that he’s a thinking bowler,” Shastri said after the match. With heavy rain lashing the city, the start was delayed by a couple of hours and the match was reduced to an eight overs a side affair.

Asked to bat first, the Indians were restricted to a manageable total of 67/5. However, Buhrah led an impressive bowling effort by India as New Zealand could only manage 61/6 in their eight overs. The Kiwis had a poor start to their chase when Bhuvneshwar bowled opener Martin Guptill with a slower ball that swung away to hit the off-stump. Guptill was going for an ambitious heave through mid-wicket, but was beaten by the movement in the air. Colim Munro, the other New Zealand opener, departed in the next over when he holed out to mid on off a Jasprit Bumrah delivery.

“You’ll be lying if you say you aren’t tense. Such games can change in the matter of 2-3 balls. Boys saved the best for last in terms of fielding. There was electricity on the field. We thought we could defend it,” Shastri said. “After we lost a couple of wickets, our aim was to get 65. By no means it’s a match-winning score, but if you field well and start well, the pressure is on the opposition,” he added.