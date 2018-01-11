India will look to bounce back in the second Test against South Africa in Centurion. KL Rahul is all set to mark his return in the playing 11 at Centurion and will likely replace Shikhar Dhawan. Chances of Ajinkya Rahane getting picked ahead of Rohit Sharma is still uncertain.

Virat Kohli’s men tasted defeat at hands of South Africa in the first Test of the three-match series in Cape Town. India failed to impress with the bat in both the innings as the Proteas pacers kept arguably one of the best batting line-ups at bay with their pace and variation. Ahead of the second Test, the batting combination debate has once again heated up. KL Rahul, who has been a decent performer on foreign tracks and conditions, is set to take the opener role ahead of Shikhar Dhawan. He was benched in the Cape Town Test along with veteran Ajinkya Rahane, who was sidelined for vice-captain Rohit Sharma to take the 5th spot, but now that the move has backfired, Rahul will be marking his return at the top.

According to a TOI report, Karnataka opener KL Rahul will return to the playing eleven at the centurion for second Test match starting on Saturday. Rahul has long been craving for an opportunity like this to prove his mettle at the top. Given his credentials on overseas tours before, he happens to be a step ahead of misfiring Dhawan in South Africa. Rahul’s prominent display in Australia would still be fresh in Kohli’s mind and picking him over Dhawan for at Least one Test this series won’t be a difficult call to make.

If Rahul finds a spot in the playing 11, he will be likely replacing Dhawan and not Vijay. The Tamil Nadu batsman has had his fair share of South African dose in the last tour of India to the country, also he possesses vast longer format experience compared to Dhawan at the top which might be a valid reason to give him more time. For Dhawan, it looks like the injury has taken a shot at his fielding which was sluggish in the first Test.

Rohit Sharma’s inclusion ahead of Ajinkya Rahane was also one of the hottest topics of debate after India was humbled in Cape Town and the team management can address the concern in the second game. However, Rohit’s inclusion cannot be questioned after his sensational run in the Sri Lanka series where he plundered his record third double century in ODIs.

In the bowling department too, Ishant Sharma remains a formidable contender for a start at Centurion. Especially after what Mohammed Shami produced in Cape Town, it shouldn’t be a surprising gamble if Ravichandran Ashwin is dropped for Sharma. Indian pacers took 14 wickets among themselves to stop the South Africans from posting mighty total on board each time. The likes of Philander and Rabada stole the show but Indians were not far behind in the full utilization of the conditions. Ashwin may have to sacrifice his place for an extra pacer, but that’s unlikely to happen as India would like to keep an All-round option handy at number 9.