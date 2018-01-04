South Africa will be no threat to India's top spot in ICC Test rankings even if they manage to beat India in all three Test matches and register a clean sweep. Virat Kohli's men will begin the gruelling two months long tour with the first Test in Cape Town on January 5.

India will begin their South Africa tour on January 5 with the first Test squaring off at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. First three Tests will decide the course of the whole tour for the visitors who will look to write history by clinching first series victory against the Proteas on their home turf. The pressure is ominous ahead of the series but even a complete whitewash in the Tests won’t affect India’s top spot in the ICC Test rankings. Irrespective of the results India will remain intact on the top but for South Africa, it will be a great opportunity to come to levels with India on top. They will have to win all three Test matches to join the visitors at the number one spot.

Virat Kohli’s men currently with 124 points are 13 points ahead of South Africa on top of the table. If India goes on to lose three straight matches they will come down to 118 points while the hosts would also stand close with a difference of some decimal points. To be precise India will have 118.47 points after losing all three games while South Africa will assemble 117.53 points. In such a scenario India will remain on top or the two teams will have to share the top spot. If India manages to pocket all three Tests they will have 128 points by the end of the series while South Africa will slip to 107 points, just two points between them and third-placed Australia.

Currently, England is listed at the third spot but after losing their 4-match Ashes Test series 3-0 to Australia, the Aussies are destined to take the third spot while the Three Lions will slip to the 5th spot. If England manages to floor Australia in the fourth Test, they will be successfully avoiding the 5th position and take the 4th spot.

In the individual rankings, Indian skipper Virat Kohli would try to break the 900 points deadlock for the first time in his career. Cheteshwar Pujara with 873 points stands firm on the second spot and will have a chance to leave behind Kohli and Steve Smith. South African opener Hashim Amla is also in the top 1o and will like to scale the 800 points mark.

Kagiso Rabada will be aiming to steal the top spot in the bowling rankings from English pacer James Anderson. Rabada with 883 points sits 9 points behind Anderson. In the Indian line-up, Jadeja and Ashwin will also be tussling to topple each other. India will play three Tests, six ODIs and three T20 internationals in the tour with the first Test beginning from January 5. Ahead of the tour, team India prepared indoors due to rain and is likely to be without all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the Cape Town Test.