Rohit Sharma has issued a warning to his Indian teammates ahead of the South Africa tour, the Indian batsman has complemented the South African bowling attack as the best in the world. Hailing the likes of Morne Morkel, Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada he said India will have to face a challenging attack.

Rohit Sharma will be looking to continue his purple patch in the upcoming South Africa tour of India. The in-form batsman has already assessed the South African bowling attack and made it clear that it will be a daunting task for the Indian batsmen to tackle the world-class pace attack of the Proteas.”It is the best bowling attack in the world,” Rohit told Cricbuzz talking about the challenge that sits between a rampant Indian team and their tenth straight series victory in Tests.

“England and Australia can also unleash a great variety at home. But this South African attack is different and certainly the most lethal. It’s not a one-dimensional attack. They have variety, experience and different skill levels,” said Rohit Sharma explaining his claims. South Africa has got the likes of Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada and Morne Morkel in the setup making them one of the most balanced bowling sides. To further strengthen the bounce utilisation, Chris Morris and Vernon Philander can prove quite effective in the home conditions.

Talking about the pacers, Rohit reflected upon Steyn and other bowlers and what strength they possess with the ball that can give India nightmares once again on the foreign turf. “Kagiso Rabada is a tall guy who can hit the deck hard. Morne Morkel is the same. Dale Steyn has the experience to use the new and the old ball. Vernon Philander is so dangerous in SA’s home conditions. He keeps bowling that length never gives anything easy. It is the most challenging of all challenging attacks we’ll be facing in the next one year,” he said.

Rohit Sharma after leading team India to a triumph against Sri Lanka in the recently concluded ODI and T20 series will look forward to contributing heavily with the bat against South Africa. Virat Kohli will return back to business and take the captainship role to help India survive the Proteas scare which is being seen as India’s most difficult outing in quite a while. Rohit also stated that the current South Africa team is one of the best travelling teams in the world but said that India is also focused and confident of the job they have in mind.

“They’ve (South Africa) been the best travelling team. They’ve been among the best at home too. We need to be really focused and I think we’re pretty confident with the way we’re approaching this series. The nucleus of this team is completely new (from an overseas perspective) and there are things this team is totally capable of achieving. We’ve just got to play to our potential. It’s a long year of playing away cricket and we’re looking forward to it,” said Rohit Sharma.

India will start the South Africa tour with the first Test beginning from January 5 in Cape Town.

India Test Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Parthiv Patel, Jasprit Bumrah

India ODI Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur