Rohit Sharma took the fans inside team India's indoor practice session as the Indian players sweated inside to prepare for the first Test beginning from January 5. The Indian team had to practice inside due to rain, Virat's men look all set to square off against the hosts South Africa.

Indian cricket team are geared up for the South African challenge and the preparations for the same are in full swing ahead of the first Test which is to take place in Cape Town from January 5. Man in Blue after enjoying a brief break while exploring the beautiful city of Cape Town was back into the nets as they sweated out indoors due to bad weather. The grueling tour is expected to be a litmus test for Virat Kohli led young team India as they played the majority of their cricket in home conditions throughout 2017. Ace batsman Rohit Sharma took the fans through team India’s indoor practice session in Cape Town in a video posted by the BCCI.

In the video, Rohit can be seen giving the fans an insight of the team’s skill hounding session. “We want to make the most of whatever facilities we have got so as you can see we are practicing indoors in the net number you can see Ajinkya Rahane and net number 2 has KL Rahul and 3 has Virat (Virat Kohli), says Rohit. He then talks about the Indian coaching staff which can be seen guiding the proceeding and helping out the players. R Sridhar was with the bowling machine on the net number one for Rahane. Throw-down specialist Ragu was with KL Rahul plundering him with difficult deliveries.

“Shreedhar is on the bowling machine and as you can see our very own Raghu is on net number 2 our throw ball specialist. He is the one keeps challenging the batsmen and never give them easy. and net number three has Sanjay Bangar our batting coach and Ravi Shastri working individually with players,” Rohit points out.

He then shows Bharat Arun having a chat with Murali Vijay and cheekily suggests that Vijay might be asking for some bowling tips from the coach. Ashwin also could be spotted polishing his spin inside the arena.

Here is the video posted by the BCCI with Rohit Sharma as a guide of the practice session:

VIDEO: Inside Team India’s indoor nets session with The Hitman. The training session on Day 2 of India’s Tour to South Africa shifted indoors and we had @ImRo45 giving us an insider’s accounthttps://t.co/8DoFWkqddw #SAvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) January 1, 2018

India will square off against South Africa in the first Test starting from January 5. The balanced Indian squad is high on momentum and keen to prove their mettle on the foreign soil. Skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri were positive about India’s chances in the series.

In the first press conference after landing in Cape Town Kohli said that his players have come of age and now have the intelligence and know-how to win Test matches. “A lot of our players have played here before. But it’s about the number of games we had played then and the number we have played now. We all understand our own games so much better. As a team we have confidence in our personal skills set,” said Kohli. “There’s a sense of intelligence and awareness and that provides the excitement. We know exactly what we need to do come game time. We know how to win Test matches.” Chief Coach Ravi Shastri agreed with his captain. “This team is up for the challenge. If you had asked me four years ago I would have said no. But this team has gained in experience. The beauty of this team is that it doesn’t matter which opposition.