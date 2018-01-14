India vs South Africa, Second Test, Day 2: South Africa were bowled out for 335 runs in the first innings of the second Test on Sunday. Ashwin was the highest wicket-taker in the match and clinched two wickets, while Ishant bagged three wickets.

Indian bowlers Ishant Sharma and R Ashwin produced splendid spells on Sunday to bowl South Africa out for 335 runs in the first innings of second Test being played at Centurion. India have meanwhile started batting and are at 4-0 at lunch. Rahul and Vijay were at the crease when the break was taken. The hosts, who were 269/6 at stumps on day 1 lost an early wicket after adding only four runs to their total in the first session of the match. They managed to, however, reach a mark of 335 before they were bowled out by India. Ishant Sharma picked two wickets on day 2 of the match. Sharma bagged three wickets in the first innings, while Ashwin was the lead wicket taker of the match and clinched 4 wickets.

The big fielding was a big letdown for India as many catches were dropped, or South Africa could have bowled even earlier. A lot will depend upon India batting line up in the match which had collapsed in the first Test played at Cape Town. The post-lunch session promises to be interesting. All the eyes will be Vijay and Rahul if they can stitch a good opening partnership.

India had lost the first Test played at Cape Town and are trailing by 0-1 in the three-Test series. They will looking forward to bouncing back and try to register a victory here.

Brief scores: South Africa first innings: 335 all out (Aiden Markram 94, Hashim Amla 82, Faf du Plessis 63; Ravichandran Ashwin 4/113, Ishant Sharma 3/46) vs India: 4/0 in first innings till lunch on Day 2.