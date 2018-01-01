Indian skipper Virat Kohli sent New Year greeting to his fans with wife Anushka Sharma from Cape Town. Team India will begin their South Africa tour from January 5 with the first Test in Cape Town. India is scheduled to play three Tests, six ODIs and three T20s in South Africa.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma after getting married earlier in December this year are currently celebrating the New Years Eve in South Africa’s Cape Town. Indian skipper Virat Kohli who enjoyed a great year both on and off the field took to Instagram to wish his fans a happy new year. The gorgeous couple tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy and hosted two grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai respectively where they invited their friends and family including prominent names from the Bollywood and the sports fraternity. The couple had left for South Africa with the rest of team India on January 27th after hosting their lavish Mumbai reception which made headlines across the country.

Team India will square off their campaign against South Africa with the first Test match starting from January 5, ahead of the grueling series Virat and Anushka have wished their fans a great year from the South African shores. “Wishing you all a very happy, healthy and prosperous New year. Love and light to all, Virat wrote with a picture of him and Anushka in Cape Town. Anushka too tweeted a post wishing her fans with the same message.

Wishing you all a very happy , healthy and prosperous new year ! Love and light to all ❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/mV2vE595ji — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) January 1, 2018

Virat Kohli will lead the Indian team with an aim to write history in South Africa where team Indian has never managed to win a series. However, the cricketers are right now relaxing and enjoying their time in Cape Town before locking horns with the hosts. In a video which has gone viral on social media, Virat Kohli can be seen doing bhangra on South African beats. The duo broke into a spontaneous gig at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town as they spotted a band playing local music. The two danced their hearts out as the crowd stood watching.

India will play three Tests, six One-Day Internationals and three Twenty20 International matches in the two month long tour which is being termed as the first real test for the rampant Indian side in a few months. Talking to the press ahead of the series, Virat had said that the team has a good balance of experience and young blood and will try to win leaving behind the past record.

“We have the right kind of bowling attack and the right kind of balance to win Test matches in any conditions we play in,” Kohli said at the arrival press conference in Cape Town. “For us it is about winning sessions, being in the present, executing our skills well, not looking at the history of a particular country we are playing in.”

Kohli said that his players have come of age and now have the intelligence and know-how to win Test matches. “A lot of our players have played here before. But it’s about the number of games we had played then and the number we have played now. We all understand our own games so much better. As a team we have confidence in our personal skills set,” said Kohli. “There’s a sense of intelligence and awareness and that provides the excitement. We know exactly what we need to do come game time. We know how to win Test matches.” Chief coach Ravi Shastri agreed with his captain. “This team is up for the challenge. If you had asked me four years ago I would have said no. But this team has gained in experience. The beauty of this team is that it doesn’t matter which opposition.