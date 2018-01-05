Team India led by skipper Virat Kohli lost three wickets for 28 runs in their first innings on the opening day of their first cricket Test. The visitors bowled out South Africa for 286 on Day 1 of the first Test against hosts Proteas. For India, Bhuvneshwar (4/87) ripped through the top order, taking the vital wickets of openers Dean Elgar (0) and Aiden Markram (5), and then Hashim Amla (3). He also accounted for the wicket of dangerman Quinton de Kock (43).

Indian skipper Virat Kohli in action during day one of the first Test match between South Africa and India | Photo: IANS

Resuming the final session at 230/7, the South African lower middle order comprising Keshav Maharaj (35) and Kagiso Rabada (26) offered stiff resistance until off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin effected the run-out of Maharaj to end his 47-ball vigil at the crease. Ashwin then packed back Rabada whose resolute 66-ball 26 was studded with a sixer (280/9). The Chennai tweaker struck once again to dismiss tailender Morne Morkel (2) while Dale Steyn remained unbeaten on 16 as the South African innings folded for 286. Bhuvneshwar (4/87) ripped through the top order, taking the vital wickets of openers Dean Elgar (0) and Aiden Markram (5), and then Hashim Amla (3). He also accounted for the wicket of dangerman Quinton de Kock (43).

For the Proteas, former captain Ab de Villiers (65) and skipper Faf du Plessis (62) got to their respective half centuries. Following is the scorecard of Day 1 of the first cricket Test between India and South Africa at Newlands here on Friday.

South Africa (1st Innings):

Dean Elgar c Saha b Bhuvneshwar 0

Aiden Markram lbw b Bhuvneshwar 5

Hashim Amla c Saha b Bhuvneshwar 3

AB de Villiers b Bumrah 65

Faf du Plessis c Saha b Hardik Pandya 62

Quinton de Kock c Saha b Bhuvneshwar 43

Vernon Philander b Shami 23

Keshav Maharaj run out (Ashwin) 35

Kagiso Rabada c Saha b Ashwin 26

Dale Steyn not out 16

Morne Morkel lbw b Ashwin 2

Extras (b 2, lb 3, w 0, nb 1, p 0) 6

Total (all out, in 73.1 Ov) 286

Fall of Wickets: 0-1 (Dean Elgar, 0.3), 7-2 (Aiden Markram, 2.6), 12-3 (Hashim Amla, 4.5), 126-4 (AB de Villiers, 32.6), 142-5 (Faf du Plessis, 35.5), 202-6 (Quinton de Kock, 44.5), 221-7 (Vernon Philander, 50.2), 258-8 (Keshav Maharaj, 62.2), 280-9 (Kagiso Rabada, 69.3), 286-10 (Morne Morkel, 73.1)

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 19-4-87-4, Mohammed Shami 16-6-47-1, Jasprit Bumrah 19-1-73-1, Hardik Pandya 12-1-53-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 7.1-1-21-2

India 1st Innings:

Murali Vijay c Elgar b Philander 1

Shikhar Dhawan c & b Steyn 16

Cheteshwar Pujara batting 5

Virat Kohli c de Kock b Morne Morkel 5

Rohit Sharma batting 0

Extras (b 0, lb 1, w 0, nb 0, p 0) 1

Total (in 11 Ov) 28 for 3

Fall of Wickets: 16-1 (Murali Vijay, 4.4), 18-2 (Shikhar Dhawan, 5.2), 27-3 (Virat Kohli, 8.1)

Bowling: Vernon Philander 4-1-13-1, Dale Steyn 4-1-13-1, Morne Morkel 2-2-0-1, Kagiso Rabada 1-0-1-0.