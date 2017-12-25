Veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has given his verdict on the India South Africa face off which is set to mark the beginning of the 2018 cricket season. The Turbanator believes that Indian batsmen have been phenomenal this year and hold an edge over the South African bowlers.

India after whitewashing Sri Lanka in the recently concluded T20 series will be heading to South Africa to begin 2018 with a new stern challenge. Indian captain Virat Kohli will be returning back to the pitch to lead India in the m0st awaited test of the season. The South Africa tour according to critics will be India’s real battle with the elite. The Men in Blue have despite having floored New Zealand and Australia at home are yet to prove their mettle in South Africa. Ahead of the tour, senior Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has given his verdict on the Indian batsmen vs South African bowlers’ debate. The veteran spinner feels Indian batsmen would have an edge over the South African bowling line-up.

Indian batsmen have been in formidable touch in both Test and the ODIs against Sri Lanka and will be hoping to continue the purple patch in the bouncy South African tracks. For South Africa, legendary Dale Steyn will be returning with the red ball to haunt the visitors. He has remained sidelined from international cricket since past one year after picking a shoulder injury against Australia. On Steyn’s return the Turbanator said he is one of the best in the business but to make a comeback against a strong Indian batting setup consisting of the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli will be a daunting task. “Dale Steyn is unarguably the best fast bowler of the last 10 years but coming back into international cricket is not easy. A Test match against Zimbabwe will not exactly be an indicator of what he can do against India,” Harbhajan told PTI during an interview on the upcoming South Africa series.

Hailing the Indian batting line-up as one of the best in the world, Harbhajan said that it will be a challenge for Steyn and Morkel to stop the Indians from scoring. “Look at the Indian batting line up. We have so much quality. Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma. This is perhaps among the best line-up in world cricket. For both Steyn and Morkel, it will be a challenge to stop this line-up especially when they themselves will need to get into the groove,” he asserted. Virat Kohli led team India will aim to continue their winning run intact and has opted for a balanced squad ahead of the Proteas tour which begins from January 5.

Talking about the team combination for the three-match Test series, Bhajji reckoned Rohit Sharma who has been in phenomenal form this year needs to be placed ahead of Hardik Pandya in the pecking order for the number 6 role. He assessed that Rohit Sharma is a complete batsman and can play the unexpected bounce much better. “Hardik is a talented boy but Rohit for me is a complete batsman,” said Harbhajan.

He also gave opined on the one spinner India should play with, in the Test matches. Virat is expected to field only one spinner against South Africa and an ace spinner himself Harbhajan believes Ravichandran Ashwin deserves to be picked ahead of others. “If Ashwin is still not an automatic pick after 300 wickets then when?” questioned Harbhajan rubbishing the debate that off-spinners are more effective only against a team consisting more left-handers. He also noted that the current Indian team is a young enthusiastic setup determined to write history and have all that what is required to beat South Africa on their own turf. “We have a good batting line-up and a quality pace attack, Any team that travels overseas loves to believe that it is going there to win the series,” said the World Cup winner who ran havoc at Australia in Australia during his prime.