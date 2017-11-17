The first day of the first Test match between India and Sri Lanka was a rain lauded affair with the day's play getting delayed by almost 5 hours. India after being put to bat had an abysmal start as the top 3 batsmen departed early, on day 2 India will look to counter the damp conditions and the Lankan bowlers

Sri Lanka was the happier side at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata after rain played spoilsport in the first Test match of the 3-match series. The visitors managed 3 scalps in short span of just 11 overs as Indian top order collapsed. With a decent amount of grass on the track, the Sri Lankan spinners made the most of the conditions and floored top 3 Indian batsmen. Suranga Lakmal came into the game impressing with his pace and picked 3 wickets without conceding in his 6 overs spell. With Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane on the pitch, India will look forward to regaining the lost momentum and post a decent total on board.

Lakmal was at the business right from the first ball of the innings in which he got better off the Indian opener KL Rahul gifting him a golden duck. Rahul’s abysmal run continued with yet another sorrow display in a Test game. Shikhar Dhawan also failed to stand strong on the crease and was dismissed by Lakmal on 8. Indian skipper Virat Kohli was dismissed on 0 as he was caught on his pads by Lakmal. Unsure Kohli went for a review but the decision fell in favour of Sri Lanka.

The damp pitch got better of the Indian batsman, the day’s play was called off by the umpires after bad light conditions. Pujara and Rahane had settled down well but with a fresh day, to begin with, the Lankan bowlers might again prove lethal. Pujara and Rahane will begin today’s play and the two teams would expect lesser rain interference. Rahane and Pujara’s stand will be crucial for India as the two batsmen have proven Test record and have the abilities to get the team past a difficult situation.

India 1st Innings:

Lokesh Rahul c Dickwella b Lakmal 0

Shikhar Dhawan b Lakmal 8

Cheteshwar Pujara batting 8

Virat Kohli lbw b Lakmal 0

Extras 1 (b 0, lb 1, w 0, nb 0)

Total 17 (3 wickets, 11.5 Overs)

Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Rahul, 0.1 overs), 2-13 (S Dhawan, 6.2), 3-17 (Kohli, 10.1)

Bowling:

Suranga Lakmal 6-6-0-3

Lahiru Gamage 5.5-1-16-0