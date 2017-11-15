India will host Sri Lanka in the first Test match of the three-match series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports network and can be streamed online at Hotstar.com/Hotstar app

Team India in practise at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata ahead of the first Test against Sri Lanka | Photo - IANS |

India after clinching back to back limited over series against Australia and New Zealand will now lock horns with Sri Lanka in a 3-match Test series followed by an equal number of ODIs and T20I. The First of the three-match Test series will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Virat Kohli led Test side is a completely different setup than the ODIs. All-rounder Hardik Pandya was also picked in the squad but was later rested on his request. Spearheading the Indian batting attack will be openers Murali Vijay, Ajinkya Rahane/Shikhar Dhawan, skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara. In the bowling department, Mohammed Shami will take charge alongside Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The two teams last played a Test series against each other in July-August this year where India floored the Islanders in all 3 games in their own backyard, registering a 3-0 convincing victory. Continuing their winning streak, India won all 5 ODI encounters and also bagged the only T20I. After securing a clean sweep in the away series, India got back on the home soil and feasted on Australia winning the ODI series 4-1 and the T20 series 2-1. Riding high on confidence, team India will go into the series as favourites against Dinesh Chandimal’s men.

Sri Lanka have never won a Test match in India and this fresh side with a determined captain would like to change that stat. They have convincingly won their last Test series against Pakistan. Opener Dimuth Karunaratne and skipper Chandimal were among the top run-getters for Sri Lanka in the two-match Test series with 306 and 224 runs respectively. Niroshan Dickwella too had a positive away series against Pakistan. In the bowling front, experienced spinner Rangana Herath and Dilruwan Perera were the top performers for Sri Lanka and the spin duo would like to continue their good form in India.

Here is everything you need to know about India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

When and where is the India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I?

India and Sri Lanka will face each other at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on November 16.

What time is the 1st Test match between India and Sri Lanka?

The first Test between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Eden Gardens on November 16 from 09:30 am (IST)

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match? Which Channel will air the match live?

The Test match will be telecasted live on Star Sports network in India. Online broadcast of the Test match will be on Hotstar.com and Hotstar android/iOS app.

What are the squads for India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match?

Squads:

India squad (for first two Tests) Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma.

Sri Lanka Test squad: Dinesh Chandimal (Captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Dilruwan Perera, Lahiru Gamage, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Roshen Silva.