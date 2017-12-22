India floored Sri Lanka by 88 runs in the second game of the three-match series to secure the series 2-0. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma batted exceptionally well for the hosts while Kuldeep Yadav and Yazuvendra Chahal once again ran havoc in Indore. The spin duo shared 7 wickets between each other to restrict Sri Lanka on 172.

A good all-around performance helped India beat Sri Lanka by 88 runs in the second Twenty-20 International (T20I) match at the Holkar Cricket Stadium here on Friday. Skipper Rohit Sharma, who blasted a 35-ball century, piloted India to a mammoth 260, the joint-second highest T20I total. In reply Sri Lankan batsmen struggled and were dismissed at 172, losing the series 0-2. For India, spinners Yuzvendra Chahal 4/52) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/52) were the most successful bowlers. Chasing 261, the visitors started off on a positive note as openers Niroshan Dickwella (25) Upul Tharanga (47) added 36 runs in 4.3 overs before Dickwella was dismissed by pacer Jaydev Unadkat. His 19-ball innings ended with a good catch by Hardik Pandya.

Incoming batsman Kusal Perera (77) then joined Tharanga. The duo played sensibly and played the ball to its merit. They also punished the bad balls to forge a 109-run partnership for the second wicket. But just when things seemed good in the middle for the visitors, Tharanga top-edged the ball which was perfectly caught by spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the 14th over. His 29-ball innings was laced with three boundaries and two sixes. With the scoreboard reading 145/2, skipper Thisara Perera (0) arrived in the middle and was sent packing in the very first ball of the next over. Pandya took a brilliant catch to dismiss the skipper off chinaman Kuldeep Yadav.

The same over saw another wicket and this time it was Manish Pandey who took the catch. While trying to go for a big one, Kusal Perera failed to connect with the ball properly and gifted his wicket in the 15th over. His 37 ball innings was laced with four boundaries and seven sixes. After that, it seemed like the Sri Lankan batsmen were in a hurry. Asela Gunaratne (0) departed on the first ball. Lower order batsmen Chaturanga de Silva (1), Sadeera Samarawickrama (5), Akila Dananjaya (5), Dushmantha Chameera (3), were also dismissed early and cheaply to clinch the issue. Earlier, put in to bat, skipper Rohit Sharma blasted a 35-ball century to power India to the joint-second highest T20I total of 260/5.

India rode on a record opening partnership of 165 runs, bettering the previous 158 runs between Lokesh Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan, as Rohit plundered the Sri Lankan bowlers to notch his second T20 ton (118 from 48 balls; 48×12, 6×10). From the onset, there was no stopping the Mumbai right-hander, who also equalled the fastest T20I century with South Africa’s David Miller as India raced to 50 in the first five overs. While his opening partner Rahul (89 off 49; 4×5, 6×8) started the onslaught with a couple of boundaries, Rohit took over by pulling Nuwan Pradeep for a thunderous six over mid-wicket before taking Akila Dananjaya to the skies thrice to milk 16 runs off the off-spinner’s first over.

Rohit brought up his half-century off just 23 deliveries, sending medium pacer Asela Gunaratne over deep mid-wicket for a maximum before swiftly moving on to 97 when he took his Sri Lankan counterpart Thisara Perera to the cleaners four times, thrice consecutively as the over yielded 26 runs. The Mumbaikar brought up his century in the next over, lacing a length ball through the covers for a boundary off Angelo Mathews before belting two sixes and a four off Dushmantha Chameera, who finally managed to bring the curtains down on Rohit’s innings with a slower one.The fall of Rohit, brought in former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (28 off 20; 4×2, 6×2), who added 78 runs for the second wicket with Rahul.

Rahul made the most of the dropped chance early in his innings, as he brought up his second successive half-century with a boundary off Pradeep before launching an all-out attack on the opposition after the loss of Rohit. With India within striking distance of reaching the highest T20I total of 263, Pradeep struck with the wicket of Rahul before getting rid of the dangerous Hardik Pandya (10 off 3; 4×1; 6×1), two balls later in the penultimate over of the innings. Shreyas Iyer (0) was the next man to be dismissed on the second ball of the final over before Perera got rid of Dhoni, one ball later.

Dinesh Karthik (5 off 2; 4×1) struck a boundary off the second last ball even as Manish Pandey managed to open his account as India raced to the second highest T20 total. The visitors had another difficult day on the field with Perera and Pradeep picking two wickets each while Chameera took one towards the fag end of the Indian innings.

Highlights from India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I in Indore:

8:45 PM IST: India – 260/5, Karthik – 5, Pandey – 1 (20 overs)

India have done the job perfectly with the bat, 260 runs off the 20 overs at the loss of 5 2ickets. Rohit Sharma (118) and KL Rahul (89) helped the hosts floor the Sri Lankan bolwers. Though India lost 4 wickets in the last two overs, they have ensured a formidable total on the board which is going to be a daunting task for the Sri Lankans.

8:33 PM IST: India – 236/1, Rahul – 83, Dhoni – 26 (18 overs)

13 runs off the 18th over and India are running towards a mighty total with Dhoni and Rahul firing from both ends. Rahul has been a bit undermined because of Rohit’s heroics with the bat but the Bengaluru batsmen should get the due credit. He has been a class man tonight and is on the verge of blasting another T20 ton. Sri Lanka meanwhile will have to find a way to stop him and Dhoni.

8:28 PM IST: India – 223/1, Rahul – 71, Dhoni – 25 (17 overs)

Dhoni and Rahul are continuing the assault after Rohit’s departure. Three sixes in the 17th over from the duo as they garner 21 runs off it. India are moving towards a big total in Indore and have already won 50% of the match on the batting front. Sri Lanka will have to grind hard as they have to win the game from here. KL Rahul also completed his half-century and is moving strongly towards another century in the Indian innings.

8:05 PM IST: Wicket! Rohit c Dananjaya b Chameera 118(43), India – 166/1, Rahul – 65, Dhoni – 12 (13 overs)

Rohit Sharma departs after a sensational 118 off just 43 deliveries and what an innings it was from the Mumbai batsman. Absolutely ruthless. Chameera gets the breakthrough for Sri Lanka as they celebrate perhaps their biggest wicket of the night. Rohit wanted to send the delivery over the fence but was caught at the short third man by Dananjaya. The carnage ends and the man in form gets a standing ovation from the Indian dressing room.

7:55 PM IST: Century for Rohit, India – 149/0, Rahul – 46, Rohit – 102 (12 overs)

Fastest T20 hundred from Rohit Sharma in T20s. The man is in scintillating form terrorising the Lankan bowlers with his hefty strokes. 10 fours and 8 sixes in his innings so far, he completed his fifty in the 9th over and raced past his century in the 12th. He brought up his 25 balls and took just 10 more balls to complete his ton at 35. Raises the bat towards the dressing room as Ravi Shastri and team applauds.

7:43 PM IST: Fifty for Rohit, India – 108/0, Rahul – 41, Rohit – 67 (9 overs)

13th half-century for India’s stand-in captain Rohit Sharma and what a way to bring it. A sensational six into the crowds followed by another and then two more boundaries. He is playing like an absolute beast and the Lankan bowlers have no clue where to bowl to the Indian openers.

7:38 PM IST: India – 87/0, Rahul – 40, Rohit – 47 (8 overs)

Brilliant batting by the Indian openers, the Lankan bowlers have been taken into account by Rohit and Rahul as they get plundered all around the park. India have scored 61 runs in the last four overs with both Rohit and Rahul inching towards their half centuries. Both have three sixes each to their names.

7:20 PM IST: India – 26/0, Rahul – 16, Rohit – 10 (4 overs)

Rahul is off to a fine start he looks in a great touch. The two right-handers need to change gears from here and increase the scoring rate as India have so far managed to put only 26 runs on board. Two more overs from Mathews and Chameera. Mathews conceded only three while Chameera gave away 8 runs off his over.

7:05 PM IST: India – 15/0, Rahul – 6, Rohit – 9 (2 overs)

Good start from India, both Rahul and Rohit are batting sensibly and are keeping the Lankans at bay. KL Rahul looks as comfortable as he was in the first T20 where he scored a good half-century. Angelo Mathews opened the bowling attack for Sri Lanka and gave away eight runs of his over. Rohit earned the eight runs with the help of two boundaries. Chameera bowled the second conceding 7 off it with a brilliant four from Rahul’s bat.

6:50 PM IST: Teams:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, MS Dhoni(w), Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Niroshan Dickwella(w), Upul Tharanga, Kusal Perera, Angelo Mathews, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Asela Gunaratne, Thisara Perera(c), Chaturanga de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep



6:45 PM IST: Rohit: “That’s the most important thing, toss doesn’t matter much but it’s what we do on the field that matters. We are happy batting first. Looks a good pitch and we need to do the same things that we did in the first game. Need to post a good total first up and then bowl well. Yes, it’s important not to be complacent and need to take things one game at a time. Just need to do the same good things over and over again. One needs the right attitude to execute the good habits repeatedly. We are unchanged.”



Perera: “We would like to bowl first. Looks like a ground with small boundaries and so we want to chase whatever they put on the board. Two changes from the last XI, (stumbles for a bit on the info before remembering the stuff) Sadeera and Chaturanga are in for Vishwa and Dasun.”

6:30 PM IST: Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to field in the second T20I against India.