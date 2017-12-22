The king of sixes Rohit Sharma played like a beast in the second T20 against Sri Lanka and plundered a brilliant 118 of just 43 deliveries. He equalled David Miller's record of a fastest T20 century and also became the batsman with the highest number of sixes in a calendar year.

Rohit Sharma’s purple patch continued against Sri Lanka as he blasted a brilliant century in the second T201 in Indore. The stand-in Indian captain plundered a hefty 118 (43) and in the process equalled David Miller’s record of fastest T20 hundred, he took only 35 balls to race past the 100 run mark and took over KL Rahul who held the record of the fastest T20 century from India. Rohit was absolutely menacing as he kept the Lankan bowlers at bay and smashed 12 fours and 10 sixes in his staggering ton. Apart from putting his name alongside David Miller, Rohit also became the player to have hit the most number of sixes in a calendar year across formats.

Rohit has been absolutely magnificent this year and has made a staggering impact since returning from an injury. He has also shouldered the responsibility of leading the team in Virat Kohli’s absence and won his first ever ODI series against Sri Lanka. He has hit 64 sixes so far this year which is the most by any batsmen in a calendar year. The Mumbai batsman is followed by South Africa’s AB De Villiers with 63 hits into the crowds and West Indies firepower Chris Gayle who plundered 59 sixes in 2012 across all formats.

Rohit leads the chart of the highest number of sixes in ODIs with 46 sixes. Hardik Pandya is on the second spot with 30 sixes in the ODIs. Rohit is placed fourth in the list of most sixes in T20s.

Most sixes in a Calendar year: 64 ~ Rohit Sharma ( 2017 )

63 ~ AB De Villiers ( 2015 )

59 ~ Chris Gayle ( 2012 )

57 ~ Shane Watson ( 2011 )

56 ~ Shahid Afridi ( 2005 )

55 ~ Brendon McCullum (2014) Across all formats! — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) December 22, 2017

Rohit Sharma also holds the record of hitting most sixes in an innings for India. He had hit 16 sixes against Australia in 2013. His 10 sixes against Sri Lanka today are the third highest in an innings. Interestingly, first, second and third spots are all taken by him for 16, 12 and 10 sixes against Australia and Sri Lanka respectively. With the help of his century and KL Rahul’s 89, India posted a huge 260/5 in 20 overs and set the tone for a victory in the second T20.

Most sixes in an innings for INDIA: 16 – Rohit Sharma vs AUS, 2013 (ODI)

12 – Rohit Sharma vs SL, 2017 (ODI)

10 – MS Dhoni vs SL, 2005 (ODI)

10 – ROHIT SHARMA vs SL, TODAY (T20I)

9 – Rohit Sharma vs SL, 2014#INDvSL #RohitSharma — Mohammad qadirI (@qadirBijnori) December 22, 2017

The Mumbai batsman got off to a flyer and started blasting runs right from the start. He slammed 20 runs in ninth over and completed his half-century only in 23 balls. From there onwards, nothing could stop his heroics as he went on to score a century in only 35 balls. Lankan torture finally ended when Chameera got him caught by Dananjaya at the score of 118. In the ODI series, the stand-in skipper for India had scored his third double century in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) becoming the first Indian to achieve this feat. Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Chris Gayle and Martin Guptill have only one double century each. The moment was pretty emotional for Rohit as it was his wedding anniversary and he dedicated the century to his overwhelmed wife Ritika Sajdeh. India went on to win the series 2-1.