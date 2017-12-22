India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: India and Sri Lanka would be locking horns at Indore's Holkar Stadium on Friday evening in the second T20I match of the series. India had earlier registered a 93-run victory over visitors in the first match of the series at Cuttack. While India would be aiming for their second straight victory, Sri Lanka who have had a horrible tour would be playing for pride and looking forward to keeping the interest in the series somewhat alive.

India will be looking to seal the T20 series when they take on Sri Lanka in the second T20 match of the series at Indore's Holkar Stadium on Friday evening | Photo: IANS

India will be looking to seal the T20 series when they take on Sri Lanka in the second T20 match of the series at Indore’s Holkar Stadium on Friday evening. India had earlier registered a 93-run victory over visitors in the first match of the series at Cuttack. While India would be aiming for their second straight victory, Sri Lanka who have had a horrible tour would be playing for pride and looking forward to keeping the interest in the series somewhat alive.

At Indore’s Holkar Stadium dew would be a factor just like the last time and the team winning toss would most likely be bowling first. Madhya Pradesh CA curator Samandar Singh Chouhan has said that the dew is likely to come into play in the last 10 overs and bowling first would be a good option for the winning captain. In the last match at Cuttack, both the teams faced severe problems because of dew as they were unable to grip the ball properly.

Here is everything you must know about the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka:

When and where will second T20I between India and Sri Lanka take place?

The second T20I between India and Sri Lanka will take place at Holkar Stadium in Indore. The match will begin at 7:00 PM.

Where and how you can watch the online live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 match?

The match between India and Sri Lanka will be broadcasted live on Star Sports 1, 3 and Star Sports 1, 3 HD.

How can you watch the online streaming of the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka online?

The match between India and Sri Lanka can be streamed online on www.hotstar.com. You can also follow the score updates right here on www.newsx.com.