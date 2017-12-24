Team India led by skipper Rohit Sharma will look to extend their winning run on Sunday by whitewashing Sri Lankan side led by Thisara Perera in the third and final Twenty20 International (T20I) at the Wankhede Stadium. Currently ranked fourth in the T20I rankings, the hosts will bank on their fearless batting led by captain Rohit Sharma and fellow opener Lokesh Rahul.

After overpowering Sri Lanka to clinch the series 2-0, India will look to continue their winning streak and clean sweep the series in the third Twenty20 International (T20I) at the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday. On a triumphant run, India have been flamboyant in their approach to outclass Sri Lanka by 93 and 88 runs in the first and second encounters respectively. The hosts will hope to repeat the same form and outplay the visitors in the dead rubber. Ranked fourth in the T20I rankings, India will bank on their fearless batting led by skipper Rohit Sharma and fellow opener Lokesh Rahul who have looked on top of their game.

Supporting them will be batsmen Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Manish Pandey and Dinesh Karthik who have the calibre to demolish the Sri Lanka which has failed to look up to the mark. In the bowling department, pacer Jasprit Bumrah — who currently tops the T20I bowlers list — will spearhead the unit along side fellow new ball seamer Jaydev Unadkat. However, wrist-spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, who have caused plenty of trouble to Sri Lanka throughout the series, will once again remain the key to pick crucial wickets.

For Sri Lanka, experienced all-rounder Angelo Mathews has added to the worries for the side after being ruled out of the final rubber following a hamstring injury in the previous match. The visitors will however hope top order batsmen Niroshan Dickwella, Upul Tharanga and Kusal Perera to play match winning knocks to salvage their side some pride and consolidate a victory before returning home. The bowling, which has looked rather ineffective for Sri Lanka will need to re-form strategies with the likes of skipper Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep and Akila Dananjaya to try and trouble the formidable India batting line-up.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Basil Thampi, Jaydev Unadkat.

Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera (c), Upul Tharanga, Kusal Janith Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Asela Gunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka, Chaturanga de Silva, Sachith Pathirana, Dananjaya De Silva, Nuwan Pradeep, Vishwa Fernando, Dusmantha Chameera.