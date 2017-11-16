As Team India looks set to lock horns with the Lankan Lions in their first Test against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens starting this Thursday, the Eden Gardens is witnessing a slow demand for tickets. "The website entitled to sell tickets for the match is struggling as there are almost no takers for the game," a source said. As per reports, It rained all day on the eve of the tie with more light showers predicted by the weathermen for the next 48 hours.

There has been a slow demand for tickets ahead of India’s first Test against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens starting here Thursday. The threat of rain for the first two days coupled with Sri Lanka being a relatively weaker opposition whom India recently blanked 9-0 across all formats in their own den meant spectators did not show much interest in the five-day affair. Despite the presence of star captain Virat Kohli and the fact that India are playing a Test after a gap of three months, ticket sales have been at a bare minimum. “The website entitled to sell tickets for the match is struggling as there are almost no takers for the game,” a source said. On the website, there are tickets available for all three categories in large numbers. Tickets are priced at Rs 100, Rs 150 and Rs 200 for each day.

It rained all day on the eve of the tie with more light showers predicted by the weathermen for the next 48 hours. The ground was under covers since morning and neither India nor Sri Lanka could practice. While India skipper Kohli spoke to media persons at the team hotel, his counterpart Dinesh Chandimal was only accompanied by team manager and national selector Asanka Gurusinha for the pre-match press conference. The ticket counters at the venue wore a deserted look. The preparations ahead of the game at the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) were humdrum too with the relentless rain playing spoilsport. According to Regional Met office officials, the weather is likely to improve on Saturday which will be the third day of the Test match.