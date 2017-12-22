Rohit Sharma got off to a flier and started blasting runs right from the start. He slammed 20 runs in ninth over and completed his half-century only in 23 balls. From there onwards, nothing could stop the Mumbai batsman as he went on to score a century in only 35 balls. Lankan torture finally ended when Chameera got him caught by Dananjaya at the score of 118.

Indian opener Rohit Sharma registered another accomplishment against his name on Friday when he equalled David Miller’s record by blasting a 35-ball century at Indore against Sri Lanka. Miller had scored the ton earlier this year against Bangladesh. With this innings, Rohit also became the fastest century scorer in T20s for India. Earlier, KL Rahul held the record. Rahul had smashed a ton in 46 balls against West Indies in 2016 at Lauderhill. In his fiery innings, Rohit slammed 12 fours and 10 sixes before getting out for 118 runs.

In the ODI series the stand-in skipper for India had scored his third double century in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) becoming the first Indian to achieve this feat. Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Chris Gayle and Martin Guptill have only one double century each. The moment was pretty emotional for Rohit as it was his wedding anniversary and he dedicated the century to his overwhelmed wife Ritika Sajdeh. India went on to win the series 2-1.

The record of the fastest T20 century is held by West Indian fiery batsman Chris Gayle who had scored a 30-ball ton in Indian Premier League (IPL) while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors.