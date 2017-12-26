Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif has been trolled for posting images of Christmas celebration with his family. However, there were many who got offended by the image and advised him not to celebrate Christmas as it is not a Muslim festival, while there were many who supported the cricketer and called him a truly secular person.

Christmas time brings cheer and happiness, but not for all. This Christmas turned sour for Indian Cricketer Mohammed Kaif for posting images of Christmas celebration with his family. He captioned the image, “Merry Christmas! May there be love and peace. It did not take long to start a war of opinions with one faction criticizing the cricketer for celebrating Christmas despite being a muslim, while the other faction defending him. One of the twitter user commented, “सर फतवे से डर नहीं लगता क्या आपको, Merry Christmas (Are you not scared of Fatwa, Merry Christmas)” while another said, “Bhaijaan I don’t like this post ye new year hota to theek tha but ye tyohaar hum musalmaanon ka nahi hai I hate this post please delete and Allah se tauba karo ( Bhaijaan I don’t like this post, if this had been for new year’s then it would have been okay but this festival is not of muslims. I hate this post, please delete it and be scared of Allah).”

Kaif’s supporters came to the foray to support the sportsman and said “Kudos Bhai for being a true secular guy but unfortunately some stupid people hijack the right intended festive message. Festivals are to share and give love to each other bt we have are so big headed to snub each other in the name of religion. When we will become a human first?”. It is not the first time that he has been trolled on social media. Earlier, the cricketer was trolled for posting a photo of him and his son playing chess. He had responded to the haters with a strong message and asked, “If breathing is also un-islamic”.

At an earlier occasion, he was also trolled for posting his picture of practicing a yoga asana. He responded, ““In all 4pics, I had Allah in my heart. Can’t understand what doing any exercise, Surya Namaskar or Gym has to do with religion. It benefits ALL.”

